Tampa, FL

Tampa police release sketch of attempted robbery suspect who killed dog

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department released a sketch of a man who allegedly killed a dog during an attempted armed robbery.

On Tuesday, police said the sketch was generated based on the description of the suspect. Officers said the suspect is described as a thin, Black male, approximately 6’4″.

(Photo from Tampa Police Department)

They said he was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and was armed with a handgun when he was last seen running on West Powhatan Avenue on Friday night.

‘I’m scared’: Tampa man speaks out after gunman kills his dog in attempted robbery

Detectives said they are working to develop additional leads in the case.

One resident gave officers camera footage showing the suspect running from the scene.

Investigators are asking the community to review their security footage and share anything that may help the case.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or has additional information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130. You can also send in a tip through TIP411.

If you wish to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, you can call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

