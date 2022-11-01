This stunning home in Kingston, New York, has 4,017 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Harris Safier. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Only two hours by car from NYC, and a quick walk to theshops, restaurants and boat launches of the Kingston Rondout, this property fully honors a unique architectural legacy while also offering all the best features of modern luxury living. Available for the first time in 45 years, this beautifully restored shingle-style mansion on Kingston's historic West Chestnut Street is one of only two remaining buildings attributed to British-American architect Calvert Vaux (The Olana Estate and Manhattan's Central Park) still standing in Ulster County. Set back from the street on 2.6 park-like acres, with dramatic views of both the Hudson River and the spires over the Rondout Creek, the house harkens back to the 19th and early 20th centuries when notable Hudson Valley titans called West Chestnut Street home, and still features virtually all of its original architectural splendor, including elaborate and never-painted mahogany paneling and spindle work, patterned hardwood floors, two formal dining rooms plus side-by-side river-view parlors with carved marble fireplaces. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The irreplaceable charm has now been supplemented by a grand screened porch floored in bluestone, a large two-level carriage house with spacefor three cars, state-of-the-art HVAC systems, plus an in-ground pool with cabana on a bluestone terrace tailor-made for epic entertaining.Bathrooms and bedrooms on multiple levels offer easy flexibility for a variety of needs.

