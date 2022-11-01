Read full article on original website
What Does the Proposed Mansion Tax Mean for Los Angeles?
Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q: Los Angeles residents are voting on a proposed mansion tax soon. I plan to sell my $10 million home in Los Angeles next year. If it passes, what would the tax mean for me?
Roger Ferris-Designed Modern Estate in the Hamptons Hits the Market for $43 Million
A Roger Ferris-designed modern home—which also includes a restored guest house—on a 2.6-acre compound in Water Mill, a hamlet within the town of Southampton, New York, is coming on the market Thursday for $43 million, Mansion Global has learned. The main house sits on about 1 acre, which...
Kingston, New York, Home With 4,017 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million
This stunning home in Kingston, New York, has 4,017 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Harris Safier. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Only two hours by car from NYC, and a quick walk to theshops, restaurants and boat launches of the Kingston Rondout, this property fully honors a unique architectural legacy while also offering all the best features of modern luxury living. Available for the first time in 45 years, this beautifully restored shingle-style mansion on Kingston's historic West Chestnut Street is one of only two remaining buildings attributed to British-American architect Calvert Vaux (The Olana Estate and Manhattan's Central Park) still standing in Ulster County. Set back from the street on 2.6 park-like acres, with dramatic views of both the Hudson River and the spires over the Rondout Creek, the house harkens back to the 19th and early 20th centuries when notable Hudson Valley titans called West Chestnut Street home, and still features virtually all of its original architectural splendor, including elaborate and never-painted mahogany paneling and spindle work, patterned hardwood floors, two formal dining rooms plus side-by-side river-view parlors with carved marble fireplaces. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The irreplaceable charm has now been supplemented by a grand screened porch floored in bluestone, a large two-level carriage house with spacefor three cars, state-of-the-art HVAC systems, plus an in-ground pool with cabana on a bluestone terrace tailor-made for epic entertaining.Bathrooms and bedrooms on multiple levels offer easy flexibility for a variety of needs.
A House Surrounded by the Thames Offers Island Living 50 Minutes From London
Price: £1.7 million (US$1.974 million) On the car-free London island of Wheatleys Eyot, this three-bedroom house overlooks the River Thames on one side and a tranquil creek on the other. Designed by BCDH Architects and built in 2000, this single-story home is hidden behind a small white gate, which...
£8 Million Modernist Mansion Fit for Hollywood Stands on 65 Acres of English Countryside
An uber-contemporary residence that would be firmly at home among the ultramodern architecture of the Hollywood Hills, but in fact, sits on 65 acres of prime British countryside, has come to the market for £8 million (US$9 million). The modern spread is positioned within the Howardian Hills Area of...
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 5,600 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $1.6 Million
This stunning home in Chicago, Illinois, has 5,600 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leigh Marcus. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Outside, a spacious backyard and patio deliver more than enough room for an outdoor living or dining space accented by a wood burning fireplace and pergola (2022), built in speakers and outdoor TV, perfect for summer entertaining. Additional features include 12-zone home audio, Polk audio system in home theater, Ring Camera, side putting green 2021, fully fenced in backyard with mature trees & sprinkler system, 2-Car Garage, and 2 side-drive spaces. A truly functional open floor plan features hardwood floors, living room, separate dining room, and a sunken family room with a wood burning fireplace, providing plenty of space for multiple conversation areas. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Gorgeous custom-built Prairie Style home with 5 Bedrooms/3.1 Baths, 2-Car Garage and approx 5,600 square feet blending vintage charm with modern amenities on a beautiful, tree-lined street in the heart of Old Irving Park! The third level features a large loft/sitting room, perfect for play, work, or sleeping space and leads you out to yet another fabulous outdoor space - a large terrace with plenty of room for seating and entertaining.
1,346-Acre Wyoming Ranch Hits the Market for $23.9 Million
A 1,346-acre ranch near Sheridan, Wyoming, with a remodeled main house, four historic cabins and the potential for more construction, has hit the market for $23.9 million. Known as the Rapid Canyon Ranch, the property has views of endless sky, mountain ridges, rolling green hills. It also includes the first two-and-a-half miles of Rapid Creek, one of the very few trout streams that comes out of the Bighorns National Forest, according to the listing posted last month by Peter Widener of Hall and Hall.
In Latest Off-Market Deal, Aspen Mansion Sells for $48 Million
Real-estate developer Thomas E. Lewis has sold an Aspen home in an off-market deal for $48 million, a major price tag for the local market. Local agents said the deal exemplifies how much the Aspen market has appreciated in just two years. The property was last listed for sale in early 2020 priced at just $31.5 million.
Prime Property Forecast to Outperform Wider Market in the U.K.
The U.K.’s high-end home market is expected to weather the pending economic storm with greater success than the wider market, according to a report Thursday from Savills. Later in the day on Thursday, the Bank of England hiked interest rates by 0.75% points to 3%—the largest jump since 1989—and warned that the nation is heading for its longest recession in modern history with no recovery expected until summer 2024, all sectors of the property market are forecast to see downward pressure on prices next year.
Boulder, Colorado’s ‘Glass House’ Returns to the Market for $13 Million
A residential compound anchored by an architectural glass residence alongside a secondary house in Boulder, Colorado, is returning to the market for $12.995 million Wednesday, Mansion Global has learned. The two-lot property, designed as one estate, has been on and off the market in the past two years, with an...
Berlin, Maryland, Home With 4,655 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.25 Million
This home in Berlin, Maryland, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Primary bedroom and bath with shower jacuzzi tub, occupy the space behind the main kitchen with its own balcony overlooking your water views. You won’t have far to go when entering from within your guest quarters, complete with living room, bathroom and hookup for stackable washer and dryer, with it's own separate private entrance. Enjoy your “Bella Vista” (Beautiful View), boasting blazing sunsets and captive wildlife on Gibbs Pond, located in Country Club Estates. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric.
$48 Million Waterfront Villa in Coconut Grove, Florida, With Views Galore
From the outside in, it’s clear that this $48 million waterfront home in Coconut Grove, Florida, gets its inspiration from the Italian villa. Set on 300 feet of waterfront on Sailboat Bay, part of Biscayne Bay, it features a dock and a brand new seawall. The house has five...
U.K. House Prices Could Decline as Much as 5% Next Year
The U.K. housing market is set for a correction in 2023, with prices either remaining static or falling up to 5%, according to the latest forecast by property consultancy Strutt & Parker. “We can expect negative pressure on house prices as the market responds to increased rates and living costs,”...
Ten Years Ago, $50 Million Home Sales Turned Heads. These Days, $100 Million Homes Do.
In October 2012, The Wall Street Journal launched its Mansion section with the goal of covering high-end real estate in the U.S. and around the world. It has been a busy 10 years. Market observers were shocked that year, when the family of Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev paid $88 million...
Dallas, Texas, Home With 3,879 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $4.15 Million
This stunning home in Dallas, Texas, has 3,879 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Faisal Halum. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Gleaming hardwood floors, automated drapes, a Lutron lighting system, beautiful Venetian plaster walls, and designer wallcoverings are found throughout—plus every room offers floor-to-ceiling windows with impressive views of the city.. But the most stunning feature may be the three terraces totaling 532 square feet that offer breathtaking views of the city, Turtle Creek, and the grounds of the Rosewood Mansion hotel.. In the oversized primary retreat, find a private terrace, a luxurious spa-like his-and-hers bathroom with marble details, and copious storage in the two large walk-in closets. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The guest suite is in its own secluded wing with a sitting room, richly-appointed bathroom, and its own terrace, as well.. Not only does this residence come with two parking spaces and a temperature-controlled storage unit, but it also includes access to the building’s abundant amenities such as 24-hour concierge and valet, as well as the Rosewood Mansion hotel’s swimming pool, spa, and 24-hour room service.
The Most Expensive Home in Manhattan Beach, California, Is This Contemporary Build Steps From the Water
This four-level contemporary residence shares an oceanfront stretch of Manhattan Beach, California, known as The Strand with fellow trophy homes—though it’s aiming to be the most expensive among them. The 2016 home, designed by Grant Kirkpatrick of the architecture firm KAA Design Group, has a “resort feel to...
The Most Expensive Home on Florida’s Casey Key Comes With Two Pools
Sprawling across almost 2 acres of Florida’s booming West Coast, the most expensive residence on Casey Key, Florida, offers a daily sunset view and a blend of private estate property and city access. Featuring freshly completed and extensive landscaping, the four-bedroom home enjoys 200 feet of direct water access...
U.S. Housing Inventory Hits a Two-Year High as Demand Cools
The number of homes for sale in the U.S. hit a two-year high in October, according to a report from Realtor.com Thursday. Active listings increased 33.5% since October 2021 to the highest level since 2020, with a 2.8% increase over October 2020 inventory. Of the U.S.’s 50 largest metro areas that were included in the report, 42 markets had annual increases in inventory, with Phoenix; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee, leading with gains of 173.9%, 167.4% and 145%, respectively.
A Modern California Home Built to Beat the Desert Heat
Autumn has arrived in Palm Desert, Calif., and residents are rejoicing, as the season brings more-amenable temperatures after the scorching summer. For local homeowner Daniel Simon, 54, leaving behind the heat means he can resume making the most of his modern, 5,000-square-foot house, where his weekends are often spent entertaining.
Do Geothermal Systems Heat up Home Values?
Geothermal systems take advantage of the earth’s temperature to heat your water, warm your home in winter and cool it off in the summer. The energy-saving and sustainability benefits of geothermal technology are undeniable, but the return on investment for homeowners is less clear. As with many real estate upgrades, the answer to how much a geothermal system will increase your home value in the U.S. depends on several factors.
