nbc25news.com
Fire under investigation at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint fire Battalion chief, firefighters responded to a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation into what caused the fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and Flint Police. This video is...
nbc25news.com
Suspects taken into custody following shooting in Burton
BURTON, Mich. - The Burton Police Department say they responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Lapeer Road just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The department says when officers arrived on the scene no one was left in the area. New links: Family seeks justice...
1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
Teen Driver Pulled From Burning Truck In Stable Condition
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old is in stable condition after being pulled from a burning vehicle Thursday night. A couple was driving on 5th Avenue in Marion Township and passed a pickup truck in the ditch. They said it hit a tree and was on fire. The...
wsgw.com
Gratiot County Death Under Investigation
The death of a 48-year-old man in Ithaca is being called suspicious. Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the a home in the 300 block of North Main Street at about 6:30 a.m. Monday to find the man deceased. Michigan State Police crime lab is investigating and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
wbrn.com
Investigators believe Green Twp. trailer home fire is suspicious
Officials are asking for help from the public to determine who may be responsible for a mobile home fire in Mecosta County. Fire crews were called to the single-wide trailer fully engulfed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Green Township. Crews put out the fire and evidence was located at the...
nbc25news.com
Family seeks justice after two boys die in Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The Attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a house fire in Flint held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a City Council meeting that will discuss the incident. According to the attorney, on May 28 of this year, at around...
nbc25news.com
7-year-old dies days after accidentally shooting self, police say
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - According to the Bridgeport prosecutor's office, the 7-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the head has died. A 28-year-old woman is facing a charge of child abuse, which is a 10-year felony after the 7-year-old accidentally shot himself, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office.
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigating after 3 people walk into hospital with gunshot wounds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were shot Tuesday evening in Lansing. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to a hospital at about 7 p.m. after three people walked in with gunshot wounds. Police said one person had been shot in the hand and leg,...
abc12.com
Police investigating suspicious death of 48-year-old man in Ithaca
ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 48-year-old man discovered early Tuesday in a residence in Ithaca. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street near North Elementary School around 6:24 a.m. after someone found the man unconscious.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
WNEM
Family calls for justice in deadly Flint fire that killed 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a Flint fire earlier this year held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a city council meeting where they are expected to discuss the matter. On May 28, at about 9:01 p.m.,...
Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Investigation underway after Lansing man serving time for retail fraud dies at Ingham County Jail
A Lansing man who was serving time for retail fraud has died at the Ingham County Jail. Dudley Riley, 55, was found in medical distress in his cell Tuesday morning, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Mistrial declared, again, in case of Saginaw man charged with murder in Memorial Day shooting
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time, a mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Saginaw man accused of killing a man at a Memorial Day party two years ago. Jurors in the second trial of Demarcus D. “Marcus” Buell, 33, were unable to reach a unanimous verdict after a day of deliberating on Wednesday, Nov. 2. As a result, Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes declared a mistrial.
nbc25news.com
Police looking for suspects after woman was found shot to death in Flint home
FLINT, Mich. - Police have no suspects in custody after a shooting in Flint on Monday night. Investigators say a 29-year-old woman was shot inside a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle. She was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with info on this incase is asked to call...
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Store employee shoots suspect in attempted robbery, Wyoming police searching for 2 others
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are looking for two suspects in an attempted robbery at a business that led to a shooting. This investigation comes as a third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was shot by an employee during the attempted robbery of 'WD games' on South Division Avenue. Around...
Man stabs neighbor’s dog to death, fights deputy in jail lobby, police say
FLINT, MI -- A 36-year-old Flint man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s pit bull multiple times then leaving it to bleed out and die. Terry Louis Key II, 36, was charged with first-degree animal abuse, resisting and obstructing an officer, and malicious destruction of property and is currently in jail.
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
