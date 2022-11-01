ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, MI

nbc25news.com

Fire under investigation at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint fire Battalion chief, firefighters responded to a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation into what caused the fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and Flint Police. This video is...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Suspects taken into custody following shooting in Burton

BURTON, Mich. - The Burton Police Department say they responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Lapeer Road just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The department says when officers arrived on the scene no one was left in the area. New links: Family seeks justice...
BURTON, MI
MLive

1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
BURTON, MI
wsgw.com

Gratiot County Death Under Investigation

The death of a 48-year-old man in Ithaca is being called suspicious. Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the a home in the 300 block of North Main Street at about 6:30 a.m. Monday to find the man deceased. Michigan State Police crime lab is investigating and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Family seeks justice after two boys die in Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. - The Attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a house fire in Flint held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a City Council meeting that will discuss the incident. According to the attorney, on May 28 of this year, at around...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

7-year-old dies days after accidentally shooting self, police say

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - According to the Bridgeport prosecutor's office, the 7-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the head has died. A 28-year-old woman is facing a charge of child abuse, which is a 10-year felony after the 7-year-old accidentally shot himself, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating suspicious death of 48-year-old man in Ithaca

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 48-year-old man discovered early Tuesday in a residence in Ithaca. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street near North Elementary School around 6:24 a.m. after someone found the man unconscious.
ITHACA, MI
WILX-TV

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries

SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Mistrial declared, again, in case of Saginaw man charged with murder in Memorial Day shooting

SAGINAW, MI — For the second time, a mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Saginaw man accused of killing a man at a Memorial Day party two years ago. Jurors in the second trial of Demarcus D. “Marcus” Buell, 33, were unable to reach a unanimous verdict after a day of deliberating on Wednesday, Nov. 2. As a result, Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes declared a mistrial.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI

