PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Bay Net
Calvert County Grocery Store Sells Million Dollar Powerball Ticket
– The Powerball jackpot rolled again last night to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, and in the process it generated a wave of big winners in Maryland. Although there was no jackpot winner, there were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in Calvert County...
fox5dc.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland
Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
Nottingham MD
Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
Ocean City Today
Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore
This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
More than 100 black bears killed in annual Maryland hunt
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, 103 black bears were killed during the six-day hunt which spanned from October 24 through 29.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns in Maryland
Maryland is chock full of history and culture, as well as beauty and charm, which makes it worth the visit. The state sits amidst the dense forests of the US and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, meaning there is plenty to see and do. While there are many...
Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
mymcmedia.org
Time to Change Your Clocks and ‘Fall Back’
This weekend, daylight saving time ends and standard time begins meaning that everyone needs to move their clocks back one hour (fall back) before going to sleep Saturday night. Twice a year in Maryland and many other states in the country, Sunday does not last 24 hours. We have daylight...
wildkidswander.com
Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland
One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
wypr.org
New Maryland commission tasked to improve care in assisted living centers
A new state commission, known as the Assisted Living Facilities Workgroup, tasked to improve Maryland’s smaller assisted living communities, began meeting this week. The 17 member commission is focused on ways to improve the quality of care, especially for facilities with fewer than 10 beds which have residents with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. It was created after the state legislature passed a bill to standardize the way health care quality is measured.
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
Who will take responsibility and ultimate accountability for improving outcomes in Maryland schools over the next decade? The post Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Maryland Independence Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to low-income households. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
wypr.org
What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland
Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
