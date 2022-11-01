Read full article on original website
Related
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Greene Street and Mission Avenue. The Police said that they received a call at around 9 a.m regarding a theft at the Northpointe Plaza shopping center by 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and 40-year-old Stephen Brown.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, November 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, November 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17127 Code Enforcement. Incident Address: 600 9TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:51:31. tree on this property poss needs to be taken down. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17128 Traffic Hazard. Incident Address:...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Online Petition Launched to Oppose Bail and Possible Release of Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Two Recent CHS Graduates
ARIZONA - An online petition has been launched in response to an Arizona judge giving a 25-year-old man the chance to bail out of jail and possibly be released back into the public after he killed three freshman students at Grand Canyon University in a wrong-way drunk driving crash last month. Two of the three students killed were recent graduates of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, WA.
Man involved in North Spokane gang shooting sentenced to more than 5 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County judge sentenced a man on Friday to more than five years in prison for shooting at two women. The apparent gang-related shooting in May happened in broad daylight on Northwest Boulevard in North Spokane. 20-year-old Duane Delaney pleaded guilty to two counts of...
KHQ Right Now
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
KHQ Right Now
9 vehicles involved in separate collisions on I-90 at Maple exit, blocks multiple westbound lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two separate collisions on westbound I-90 have caused significant congestion, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a recent update, WSP clarifies that what was thought to be a single crash at the Maple Street exit was actually two separate collisions in the same area, one crash involving five cars and the other involving four.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police officer injured after shoplifting leads to chase
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday. According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters Testifies in WA Iraqi Honor Killing Trial; ‘No Way She Survives That’
Emma Epperly – The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. Nov. 4—Ibtihal Darraji was a shy yet vivacious woman who lifted up those around her, but became quiet and “afraid” in the weeks before her death, her former boss testified Thursday in the trial of Darraji’s ex-husband for her killing.
Crash cleared from westbound I-90 near Lincoln Street exit
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that blocked two lanes on westbound I-90 in downtown Spokane is now clear. A total of nine cars were involved in two separate crashes. Drivers may still experience backups and minor delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
Opening statements in trial of man suspected of killing ex-wife on South Hill begin
SPOKANE, Wash. — Back in January of 2020, Yasir Darraji allegedly strangled his ex-wife, placed her body into a car on the South Hill and set her on fire. The state claims Darraji’s DNA was found on the steering wheel cover and window lock of her car. “You’re...
Yes, you have to pay speed zone camera tickets in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Red light and speed zone cameras are a point of controversy across the nation. Police say they’re effective in reducing crashes and getting people to slow down around kids, but some drivers question if they are legal. Several viewers reached out to the KREM 2...
KHQ Right Now
Adams County Sheriff's Offices searches for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection to multiple incidents, including an alleged attempted bombing on Wednesday. ACSO said they believe Nicholas Romero-Rivera may have left an explosive device in the front seat of a car...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Comments / 0