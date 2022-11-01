ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, November 5, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, November 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17127 Code Enforcement. Incident Address: 600 9TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:51:31. tree on this property poss needs to be taken down. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17128 Traffic Hazard. Incident Address:...
LEWISTON, ID
Online Petition Launched to Oppose Bail and Possible Release of Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Two Recent CHS Graduates

ARIZONA - An online petition has been launched in response to an Arizona judge giving a 25-year-old man the chance to bail out of jail and possibly be released back into the public after he killed three freshman students at Grand Canyon University in a wrong-way drunk driving crash last month. Two of the three students killed were recent graduates of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, WA.
CLARKSTON, WA
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane police officer injured after shoplifting leads to chase

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday. According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
SPOKANE, WA
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
SPOKANE, WA
Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
SPOKANE, WA
Yes, you have to pay speed zone camera tickets in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Red light and speed zone cameras are a point of controversy across the nation. Police say they’re effective in reducing crashes and getting people to slow down around kids, but some drivers question if they are legal. Several viewers reached out to the KREM 2...
SPOKANE, WA
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
School closures on Nov. 4

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA

