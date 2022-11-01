Read full article on original website
5 Villains That Might be Interesting for a Fantastic Four Movie
It needs to be stated, again, that the Fantastic Four is a seriously needed movie for the MCU, and as of now, it would appear that things are rolling, but not quite as quickly as fans might like. One thing that’s uncertain this time is who the main villain is going to be since it doesn’t appear that Doctor Doom is the frontrunner for the role, even though he’s been one of the team’s most effective villains for decades.
Wonder Woman vs. Jean Grey: Who Wins?
No one wants to hear that their favorite hero can be beaten by anyone else unless there’s good, sound, logical proof that such a thing can happen. In the case of Marvel and DC, there are a lot of debates that continue to rage on since fans don’t want to admit that one hero or another might be able to overcome another thanks to the powers that they were born with. In the case of Jean Grey and Wonder Woman, a lot of people would pick Wonder Woman since they know more about her, she’s far more visible, and she’s been around for longer and therefore is thought to be more powerful and more inspiring than a lot of heroes.
A Peter Pan Horror Movie Might Be Gruesome. Hell Yes
There’s already a Winnie the Pooh-based horror story coming, so it feels as though the old legends and characters might be up for grabs at this point. Maybe this could be a true Dark Universe, eh? The fact that Peter Pan is already capable of becoming a much darker story makes the idea of creating a horror story based on this character and his exploits that much more enticing since when one thinks about the implications of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, it’s not tough at all to think of how the boy who never wanted to grow up could become a horrifying character that’s seen kids come and go and has continued to replace them with new kids when Neverland fails to keep them all young forever.
Toni Collette Says Intimacy Coordinators Are “Not Always A Necessity” But There “As A Safety Net”
Toni Collette is talking about intimacy coordinators and how she doesn’t always think they are necessary. “I have to say, in a couple of scenes and different various jobs, I have been offered an intimacy coordinator,” the United States of Tara star told IndieWire in an interview. “But I have felt so connected and safe with my creative partners that the intimacy coordinator felt like they were encroaching upon the process, and I’ve denied them access to the actual scene because I didn’t feel like I needed them.” Earlier this year, Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean expressed to The Times of...
Kelly Marcel Is Confirmed As The Director Of Venom 3
The final chapter of Venom is upon us. Admittedly, Venom’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home was disappointing, given the fact that he was essentially in the end credits scene. However, given how crowded that feature was, it was probably for the best to keep the anti-hero out of the latest Spider-Man saga. Back in June, it was confirmed by Hardy that the script for the third and final installment of Venom was complete. Thus far, the exact plot of Venom 3 has remained a secret, though that will change once the film gets closer to its release date.
Quentin Tarantino Is Now Bashing the MCU. Of Course He Is
Let’s get one thing straight: people have the right to say what they like and form their own opinions, and Quentin Tarantino has never been shy when it comes to sharing what he thinks about anything or anyone. The only issue to speak of is the fact that he’s been given elite status by being a director that’s managed to snag the attention of millions of people with his movies. Now, calling Tarantino overrated is an argument that I’ll happily get into in another article, but as of now, it’s been noted that Tarantino has given his two cents about the MCU and why he would never want to direct a movie for this genre.
HBO cancels the sci-fi series 'Westworld'
The network has decided to cancel the sci-fi series after its recent fourth season. Ratings and viewership declined over the course of its four seasons.
Here’s Why Fatigue is Necessary in Action Scenes
The evolution of fight and action scenes in movies has been an ongoing process for decades, and to say that things have improved is easy, but to say that it’s a universally accepted change would be highly inaccurate since action scenes, especially choreographed fight scenes, still tend to become ridiculous bouts of endurance now and then, as they end up showing combatants that are not out of breath, are barely showing any sign of being wounded during a fight, and essentially act like nothing is amiss when they take a punch or engage in an extended bout of action that would easily wind a normal human being.
Movie Review: Replicas
There are certain things that scientists shouldn’t do, and most of them know this, but of course, a few of them might decide to forget about the morality of their decisions if there’s a good enough reason to do so. In the case of William Foster, that reason comes when his wife and three children are killed as a result of a car accident, leaving him as the sole survivor.
Is Quentin Tarantino Overrated? Yes, Yes He Is
Labeling people isn’t a great thing to do at any given time or to anyone, but there are moments when people do need to be called out for their various behaviors and the ideas they try to get others to believe in. While movie directors are rather abundant depending on skill levels and how many fans they have, there are those among their ranks that appear to forget, sometimes, what life was like before they hit their big break.
Movie Review: Final Draft
The fact that Final Draft didn’t get a great score on Rotten Tomatoes isn’t even worth mentioning since, to be fair, taking a look at this movie should be one of the things that many writers and screenwriters feel the need to do simply because, well, stuff like this can happen.
10 Interesting Life Facts About John Boyega
John Boyega has become a household name with his cast in TV shows and movies. His latest, The Woman King, is already attracting global attention with an IMDb rating of 6.7, and his work has set itself apart, making him a widely sought-after celebrity. His fans are already excited and looking forward to the next step from Boyega. Keep reading to learn 10 interesting life facts about John Boyega.
“The Midnight Club” Continues Mike Flanagan’s Impressive Run at Netflix
It’s October again, and that means a new Mike Flanagan horror series has premiered on Netflix. Flannagan has become a staple of the horror genre at the streaming giant, marking this his 4th entrance into his mini-series universe, adding to the vast offer the platform has this year. Following...
5 Reasons Why Underdog Stories Aren’t Realistic
Underdog stories are fun since they remind the average person that life isn’t set and that things can happen to topple those that are at the top of their game and think they’re untouchable. Unfortunately, this also means that, sometimes, people view those who have earned their place at the top as arrogant, ignorant, and as the bad guy. The truth of the matter is that underdogs aren’t always those who are overlooked and taken for granted.
Was Netflix’s Keep Breathing a Disservice to Melissa Barrera?
The survival adventure, Keep Breathing, on Netflix brings out mixed reactions. It weaves too many ideas, some breathtakingly polished while others are visibly undeveloped, leaving the viewers split up over its quality. The 6-part limited series features Mellissa Barrera as Liv, ostensibly fleeing from personal issues to Inuvik. While it has its strengths, it draws criticism for casting Barrera in rather basic ways. It’s not the first time Netflix has been on the receiving end for being too simplistic and shallow in some of its production. Barrera has achieved significant milestones in the last decade, rising through reality TV ranks to a Hollywood-level actress. Her many roles in In the Heights, Vida, scream, and Carmen proves she has a thick skin for complex work. The last thing we would want is dulling her already glowing flame, raising the question, is Netflix’s Keep Breathing consistent with her mojo, or does it fail her?
Andor: Nobody’s Listening-Recap
One big advantage to so many writers from so many different sites covering the same subjects is that there are many voices covering the TV episodes, movies, and news of the week that might only be given by a couple of people otherwise. But looking at this and applying it to Andor would no doubt allow many people to draw a lot of the same conclusions, if only from a slew of viewpoints that they might agree with or not.
Are Walkers Really Evolving in the Final Season of the Walking Dead?
So much has happened since the first episode of the Walking Dead aired on 31st October 2010. Few would have thought the show would last as long as it has, over a decade later, and still surprising the viewers with unanticipated events and storylines. Greg Nicotero has shown prowess in crafting zombie series, taking his audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions. While he basks on this glory, he has not failed to pick a few critics on the way, with some claiming that the show has dragged on far too long, raising the question of whether people still care how he wraps it up at the end. Normally, any show worth mentioning must attract both sides, the naysayers and the enthusiasts. Without dwelling on which side of the divide wins the Walking Dead’s strengths debate, are the walkers evolving? Should the viewers brace for an unexpected twist at the end of the finale?
Yes, Wolverine Could Beat Doomsday
It’s very likely that a lot of people are going to think I’m delusional for even saying this, but some might decide to think that it’s possible. Wolverine has taken on a lot of powerful enemies over the years, and some have been way above his weight class, which means that he’s not just a character that gains his popularity from the fans. Stating that Wolverine can beat Doomsday is one thing, but stating that he can kill the creature for good is, well, it’s beyond the realm of believability, even for fiction.
Imagining a Connection Between Silent Hill and Stranger Things
Comparing several franchises is possible since the similarities that they’ve been seen to share at times are quite amazing, especially when it comes down to the idea that one or more ideas have been inspired by one story or another. Just looking at the Upside Down and Silent Hill, it’s not tough to see how they could easily be connected, especially given that both locations could easily be part of the same nightmarish world that has been created bit by bit, covering one location after another as the mirror image they represent of the real world continues to evolve.
You Season 4 Fan Theories and More
Are you curious about the show that managed to make our hearts race, and captivate us with its dark and twisted tale for 3 seasons? What kind of thrill will season 4 bring?. In the promo teaser, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) tells us about his new persona, Professor Jonathan Moore. He’s clearly lost touch with the loveable bookstore manager in New York, the shop clerk in LA, and the doting husband in suburbia that lived inside of him.
