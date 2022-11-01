There are times when it seems like saying ‘I told you so’ is bush league. This isn’t one of those times. We at Inside The Iggles would like to remind you that we told you so. On more than one occasion, we told you that, if given time, Jalen Hurts would be fine and a more than capable quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. We advised you on several occasions that acquiring Russell Wilson would be a mistake. As is the case more often than not, we hit the bullseye.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO