Exploring Illinois Pizzas: Quad Cities-Style
We’re continuing our series on exploring the different pizzas available across Illinois. This time around we’re headed to the Illinois/Iowa border, focusing on the Quad Cities style. It is cut in long, thin, (mostly) rectangular strips by special shears, includes a red tomato sauce spiced up with red pepper flakes and ground cayenne, and the quarter-inch crust is hand-tossed with a 'malty' sweet flavor.
217 Today: Educators find new ways to teach reading amid a statewide decline in reading scores
A recent report from two environmental justice groups found most Illinois coal-fired plants are not complying with a federal rule to curb groundwater contamination. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state will be able to afford his plan to make college free for low and middle-income students. On Tuesday, Champaign-Urbana celebrated...
The Illinois couple spending big to support election-denying Republicans
If you were go into your closet and look at any recent shipping box, there’s a good chance you would find it was made by a company called Uline. The company is owned by an Illinois couple, Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein. The couple has become one of the top federal campaign donors to Republican candidates ahead of the November 2022 election. And not just any Republicans, but some of the most election-denying, right-wing, and anti-democratic men and women seeking office this fall.
