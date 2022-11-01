ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring Illinois Pizzas: Quad Cities-Style

We’re continuing our series on exploring the different pizzas available across Illinois. This time around we’re headed to the Illinois/Iowa border, focusing on the Quad Cities style. It is cut in long, thin, (mostly) rectangular strips by special shears, includes a red tomato sauce spiced up with red pepper flakes and ground cayenne, and the quarter-inch crust is hand-tossed with a 'malty' sweet flavor.
The Illinois couple spending big to support election-denying Republicans

If you were go into your closet and look at any recent shipping box, there’s a good chance you would find it was made by a company called Uline. The company is owned by an Illinois couple, Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein. The couple has become one of the top federal campaign donors to Republican candidates ahead of the November 2022 election. And not just any Republicans, but some of the most election-denying, right-wing, and anti-democratic men and women seeking office this fall.
