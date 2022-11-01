A British man has grown the ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting so bad it can lead to months of pain — and even suicide.Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the gympie-gympie in his home where it sits in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign.Gympie-gympie - also known as the ‘Australian stinging tree’ - is a nettle-like shrub known as the world’s most venomous plant.It is said to be is capable of delivering a sting like ‘being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time’.Daniel, an online tutor from Oxford, said that he wants to...

2 DAYS AGO