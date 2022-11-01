Read full article on original website
Rhino horns have shrunk significantly over the last century
Research out of the University of Cambridge is revealing that rhino horns have significantly decreased in size over the last century likely due to hunting, according to a press release by the institution published on Tuesday. Smaller over time. “The researchers think rhino horns have become smaller over time due...
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Upworthy
The 2022 winner of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, beating out thousands of stunning images
They were all worthy of some buzz. While we can’t all swim the deepest depths of the ocean or glide across the Amazon’s highest canopies, art and technology has a way of bringing the Earth’s natural splendors directly to us in breathtaking ways. Since 1965, the Natural...
natureworldnews.com
Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego
San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
Endangered wolf prized for its genetic value found dead in New Mexico
Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico. The Western Watersheds Project is among the groups that have been critical of the agency's management of wolves in New...
Elderly female lion grows 'awkward teenage mane,' baffling zookeepers
An elderly female lion at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has sprouted a mane. This phenomenon has only been seen a handful of times.
petapixel.com
Photo of a Pensive Gorilla Wins African Wildlife Photography Awards
A photo of a contemplative silverback gorilla has won the 2022 Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards. US-based photographer Michelle Kranz took the top spot after capturing the amazing picture on her Nikon D850 while in Rwanda. “This amazing silverback settled down to relax after playing with another male,” says...
Almost Extinct Animals
The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
Tree Hugger
Water Hole Attracts Animals, Conservationists in Kenya
It all started with a small water hole. Wildlife photographer and author Will Burrard-Lucas went to a small water hole in the Shompole Conservancy in the Southern Rift Valley in Kenya. He photographed all sorts of nocturnal animals when they stopped by for refreshments. So intrigued by what he saw,...
British man grows ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting like ‘electrified acid’
A British man has grown the ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting so bad it can lead to months of pain — and even suicide.Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the gympie-gympie in his home where it sits in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign.Gympie-gympie - also known as the ‘Australian stinging tree’ - is a nettle-like shrub known as the world’s most venomous plant.It is said to be is capable of delivering a sting like ‘being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time’.Daniel, an online tutor from Oxford, said that he wants to...
'Queen of Tsavo,' the famous elephant with iconic tusks, dies in Kenya
Dida, a matriarch at Tsavo East National Park in Kenya, lived to be 60 to 65 and died of old age on Oct. 31.
a-z-animals.com
This Warthog Has the Worst Wakeup Call From a Leopard
South Africa’s Lowveld region of Mpumalanga is home to the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, which is close to the Kruger National Park. The Sabi Sand Game Reserve, often known as Sabi Sand Wildtuin, is a collection of exclusive game reserves. The Sabie River, which forms the park’s southern boundary,...
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
Dams are hurting this enigmatic Australian species
Australia’s famed platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus) is one funky animal with a bit of an identity crisis. They have a pretty unique combination of characteristics: they can lay eggs despite being classified as mammals, the males have venomous spurs that they likely use to compete during mating season, they use electroreception to locate prey like worms, shellfish, and larvae. Not to mention, their fur is biofluorescent.
Phys.org
Australians clueless about their country's most endangered species
Australia holds an unenviable conservation status: it's the fourth-worst country in the world for species extinctions and is in the top three for critically endangered animals. This week's Federal Budget included a $224 million allocation to help save threatened species—news that coincides with some concerning findings of a new paper...
natureworldnews.com
Elephants and Humans Fights for Resources as Drought in Kenya Worsens
For Kenyan farmers suffering from drought, thirsty elephants present a new dilemma. Due to increased competition for resources, residents in Taita-Taveta county have had to devise inventive methods of keeping wildlife at bay. Elephants and Farmers. Francis Mutuku didn't worry about how he would provide for himself or a future...
earth.com
Bats protect young trees from insect damage
A new study led by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has found that bats play a fundamental role in keeping temperate forests growing by helping to protect young trees. According to the experts, without bats to prey upon them and hold their populations in check, insects that mulch on tree seedlings go wild, doing three to nine times more damage than when bats are present.
Wild chimps and gorillas can form social bonds that last for decades
Friendly associations between gorillas and chimpanzees in the wild can persist for decades, and may originate around food sharing and defense against predators.
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: Grizzly Bear vs. the Largest Nile Crocodile
Grizzly bears are apex predators that routinely take down large land mammals without fear. Although they dominate their environment, it’s fun to wonder what would happen if they were suddenly transported to face off against something large and alien to them, like a crocodile. Specifically, which animal would win a battle between a grizzly bear vs the largest Nile crocodile?
