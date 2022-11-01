Charlene White is one of the stars competing on this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!The much-loved ITV reality series returns to the Australian outback this year, following a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic.White is no stranger to ITV, having become one of the network’s most recognisable faces thanks to her role as a regular panellist on the daytime show Loose Women.The 42-year-old from Greenwich began her work as a journalist and TV presenter for BBC Look East. She also worked at Radio 5 Live and BBC London in the early years of...

1 HOUR AGO