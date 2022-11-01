Read full article on original website
Olivia Attwood: Who is the I’m a Celebrity star and what is she famous for?
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! bosses have broken their long-rumoured Love Island rule for reality TV star Olivia Attwood.The 31-year-old is heading into the jungle alongside an all-star cast – including singer Boy George and former rugby player Mike Tindall – for the 2022 series of the ITV reality show.You can find out more about the cast here.While ITV bosses have reportedly been reluctant in the past to have former islanders on I’m A Celebrity, they’ve made an exception for Attwood.Before appearing on the dating show, Attwood worked as a model and motor sports grid girl.The...
All About the Complex History of Christmas
The 16th-century Christmas carol "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" says, "God rest ye merry, gentlemen / Let nothing you dismay / Remember, Christ, our Saviour / Was born on Christmas Day." It’s a beautiful carol, recognizable in most households today. Except the holiday season does not always feel restful, Christ was likely not born on December 25, and not all Christians around the world celebrate his birth on that particular day. Christmas was even banned in Boston for a time! There’s some explaining to do.
Charlene White: Who is the longtime ITV presenter joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?
Charlene White is one of the stars competing on this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!The much-loved ITV reality series returns to the Australian outback this year, following a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic.White is no stranger to ITV, having become one of the network’s most recognisable faces thanks to her role as a regular panellist on the daytime show Loose Women.The 42-year-old from Greenwich began her work as a journalist and TV presenter for BBC Look East. She also worked at Radio 5 Live and BBC London in the early years of...
‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Puts Famous Lovers in a ‘Real Place of Struggle’
This smart, steamy series may share a title with the Oscar-winning 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich, but the equally lush Starz production of Dangerous Liaisons is a prequel. Gritty and glamorous pre-revolutionary Paris is home to the younger, more naive Marquis de Merteuil, here known as Camille...
‘A Magical Christmas Village’: Marlo Thomas & Alison Sweeney Tease Classic Mother-Daughter Holiday Squabbling (VIDEO)
Flighty, fabulous, and “magical.” That’s what Marlo Thomas says to expect of her matriarch, Vivian, in Hallmark‘s upcoming A Magical Christmas Village. In the holiday flick, premiering November 4 on The Hallmark Channel, Thomas and Alison Sweeney co-star as a mother-daughter duo who couldn’t be more different.
‘Manifest’ Boss on [Spoiler’s] Fate: ‘Dead Is a Loaded Word’ on This Show
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1.]. Netflix may have saved Manifest, but can the passengers save the world? That’s what they’re facing at the end of the first 10 episodes of the supersized final season.
