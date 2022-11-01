Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for men who committed random acts of violence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for committing random acts of violence. Officials say the acts occurred on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. A video released by investigators...
WIS-TV
Police: suspect barricaded inside Elgin home
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: suspect wanted for alleged Walmart shoplifting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying an alleged Walmart shoplifter. The suspect took an iPhone from the Sunset Blvd location on Oct. 24 without paying for it, say deputies. If you have information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
wach.com
Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
WIS-TV
CPD arrests barricaded man after overnight standoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning CPD said the incident is ongoing and crisis negotiations have gone on through the night to get the man to surrender. At around 10:15 a.m. the department reported it had arrested Devon M. Franklin after 9 a.m. Franklin was taken to an area hospital.
Man involved in Columbia neighborhood standoff arrested after 17 hours
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A barricaded man in northeast Columbia has been arrested after a 17-hour standoff with police. According to a statement from Columbia Police, officers were called to the Wood Creek Farms neighborhood east of Pontiac around 4 p.m. and have remained there overnight. Police said the...
abccolumbia.com
A Newberry Co. man is arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns
Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie on a slew of drug and gun charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friday their Investigation Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team served a search warrant on a Pope Street home where officials say they uncovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and various guns.
WIS-TV
Airport High student arrested after loaded gun found, officers say
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Cayce Police Department, a student was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun. Officers say they were alerted of a student at Airport High School possibly selling drugs. During a search of the student’s belongings, officials found a gun, vape materials, and...
WIS-TV
Family speaks out after father killed in deadly Bishopville DUI crash
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - We’re digging deeper into the employment history of a former Clarendon County deputy who was arrested and later terminated after a deadly DUI crash in Bishopville. The crash took place back in October. 33-year-old Alonzo Mcfadden was charged with felony DUI resulting in death...
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
wach.com
Columbia Police seek 'vehicle of interest' in fatal shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is looking to locate the car pictured above and its occupants to help solve Saturday's deadly shooting of an elderly man at Spring Lake Apartments. Police say it is believed that the victim was the unintended target at this time. If...
Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
WIS-TV
Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in a triple murder case in Lexington County. Prosecutors said Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, of Columbia, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, of Columbia both received life sentences for the murders of three men during a home invasion.
WIS-TV
Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A former Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges from a felony DUI that left one person dead in Bishopville. The SC Highway Patrol said on Oct. 1 at around 11:40 p.m. Alonzo McFadden, 33, was driving on US 15 South near Golf Cart Rd. Investigators said he crossed the center lane and hit Shontrez Dixon head-on. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified
BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
abccolumbia.com
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
