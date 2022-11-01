Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Two wanted for Tupelo commercial burglaries
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is asking for your help in identifying and locating two people wanted for some burglaries of commercial buildings in Tupelo. Police released a couple of surveillance photos taken when the crimes happened on September 25. You can anonymously submit your...
wtva.com
No charges filed in fatal Marietta shooting
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement for now is not charging the person who shot and killed a man this week in Marietta. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says the shooting that killed Cory Dale Lambert, 40, happened Tuesday night during a domestic disturbance. Deputies did take the person...
wcbi.com
Starkville police make arrest in shooting investigation from October
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a shooting investigation. 22-year-old Kedarius Shell of Louisville was charged with aggravated assault. Police said today’s arrest comes after a shots-fired call back on October 17th in the area of Forest Creek Apartments and Louisville Street. SPD did...
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home. Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday. Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a...
Commercial Dispatch
Asset freeze to remain in place in case against J5 execs
A federal judge has denied a motion by Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against Edwards’ businesses. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple charges relating to allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday...
ourmshome.com
MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME
Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
desotocountynews.com
Shannon man sentenced on drug trafficking and firearm possession charges
A Shannon man was sentenced Tuesday to over 13 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, Demond Fleming, age 43 of Shannon, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to serve a total of 160 months in prison following his previous guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fleming was sentenced to 120 months for the firearms offense and 160 months for the drug offense with the sentences ordered to run concurrently to each other. Upon release from incarceration, Fleming will be placed on supervised release for a period of four years. Following the sentencing hearing, Fleming was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Police: Reports of attempted abduction are unfounded
The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social medial on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
wtva.com
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
Commercial Dispatch
Going on with Grants: Chicken Dee coming to Columbus
Nothing quite hits the spot on a Friday night like fried chicken. I’m happy to report that Steve Gao will soon open Chicken Dee, a fried chicken and southern comfort restaurant at 217 Alabama St. in the former Fish Wings and More building. Gao told me he thought now...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
Comments / 2