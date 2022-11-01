Read full article on original website
WPFO
'Be a Santa to a Senior': Spread holiday cheer by donating gifts to Maine seniors
You can help bring some joy to Maine seniors this holiday season. Home Instead says their “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back for its 11th year in Cumberland County. The organization says through the program you can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise not get one.
WPFO
The search for Portland's holiday tree comes to an end
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland says a 40-foot balsam fir in Westbrook has been selected as this year’s holiday tree for Monument Square. The tree will be cut down and moved downtown on November 16. The tree is expected to arrive in Monument Square around 10 a.m.
WPFO
Kennebunk's Sunrise of Huntington Common joins worldwide effort to 'go teal' this November
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Landmarks around the world will be lit teal Thursday night in honor of November being Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says more than 800 landmarks in 50 states and at least 13 other countries will "go teal" to raise awareness for the disease.
WPFO
Maine 6-year-old donates birthday money to Kennebunk food pantry as demand grows
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – A young Maine boy is getting praise for donating his birthday money to help a Kennebunk food pantry. This comes as the organization sees a jump in demand as inflation rises. Community Outreach Services says they've seen the need jump by 25 percent over the last...
WPFO
Portland fines business for spraying pesticides
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
WPFO
Travis Mills Foundation nominated for national service award
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Travis Mills Foundation has been nominated for a big prize and a big vehicle. Travis Mills says his foundation is one of five finalists in the "Land Rover Defender Service Awards” in the category of "Veterans Outreach." The awards are to celebrate charities that do...
WPFO
What does warm fall weather mean for Maine gardens?
PORTLAND (WGME) – It’s been an unusual fall in Maine for gardeners due to our unseasonably warm weather. It’s early November and some flowers are still blooming. At Skillin's Greenhouses, they say the toasty fall temperatures and all the rain in September and October have added up to some fall gardens thriving.
WPFO
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
WPFO
Sources: MPA, Maine hockey officials reach labor agreement
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sources have confirmed with CBS13 that an agreement has been reached between the Maine Principals' Association and Maine hockey officials. This past spring, the MPA officials advisory committee issued a new contract proposal for all high school officials that included pay increases over the three-year deal, with hockey and lacrosse officials choosing not to sign the contract.
WPFO
Shorts and sandals in November? Near record warm weekend on tap for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A beautiful and very warm Friday is on tap and it's just the start of a near record warm weekend for most of Maine. Enjoy it, the warmth comes crashing to an end by Tuesday. Friday will be sunny, breezy, and warm. Highs reach the mid to upper...
WPFO
How raising the minimum to $18 an hour in Portland could impact tipped workers
There are 13 questions on Portland’s ballot, and one aims to boost the minimum wage in the city to $18 an hour. A “yes” vote on Question D would raise the minimum wage in the city to $18 an hour for all employees, including sub-minimum wage workers who get tipped.
WPFO
Lewiston schools operating day-by-day with staffing shortages, illnesses
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston schools are operating day by day right now, with staffing numbers low and teachers and kids out sick. Superintendent Jake Langlais says his goal is to always be in-person, five days a week, full time. The labor shortage in education, combined with illnesses spreading around right...
WPFO
Winter Forecast: Maine winter could feature big swings in temperature, precipitation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. The three-month period from December through February is forecast to be warmer than normal in the Northeast. Precipitation should be around normal in Maine...
WPFO
Demand for general assistance starts to grow as rent relief programs end in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – As federal emergency rental assistance runs out of money, it's putting renewed pressure on cities and towns. The program, brought on by the pandemic, was always meant to be temporary, but thousands now depend on it. Tutuma Selipa has lived in the Howard Johnson hotel...
WPFO
MaineHealth, Northern Light Health warn of strained capacity from RSV, other illnesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in Maine, according to Northern Light Health. Hospital officials say the virus affects mainly babies and toddlers and only a small percentage of children need to be hospitalized with RSV, but the demand for care is straining pediatric bed capacity.
WPFO
Lewiston company part of NASA's next launch
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Artemis 1 rocket is ready for another shot at the stars, and a Lewiston company is helping it get there. Friday, the 322-foot space launch system rocket made its way back to the launch pad. The next attempt at the uncrewed launch will be November 14.
WPFO
Major warming trend takes hold on Friday in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The coolest day this week will be Thursday, before a major warming trend takes hold on Friday. Near record highs expected this weekend, a rare November treat!. Warm temps last through Monday, before a BIG cooldown heading into the middle of next week. Thursday will be mild, sunny,...
WPFO
State grant helps rural Maine businesses with workforce travel challenges
NEWRY (WGME) -- This winter, Sunday River ski resort will have a fleet of new vans to help shuttle members of their workforce from their homes to the mountain, thanks to a recent grant. The five all-wheel drive vans, which were purchased through $387,200 from the state, will transport workers...
WPFO
Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
WPFO
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
