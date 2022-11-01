ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

The search for Portland's holiday tree comes to an end

PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland says a 40-foot balsam fir in Westbrook has been selected as this year’s holiday tree for Monument Square. The tree will be cut down and moved downtown on November 16. The tree is expected to arrive in Monument Square around 10 a.m.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland fines business for spraying pesticides

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Travis Mills Foundation nominated for national service award

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Travis Mills Foundation has been nominated for a big prize and a big vehicle. Travis Mills says his foundation is one of five finalists in the "Land Rover Defender Service Awards” in the category of "Veterans Outreach." The awards are to celebrate charities that do...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

What does warm fall weather mean for Maine gardens?

PORTLAND (WGME) – It’s been an unusual fall in Maine for gardeners due to our unseasonably warm weather. It’s early November and some flowers are still blooming. At Skillin's Greenhouses, they say the toasty fall temperatures and all the rain in September and October have added up to some fall gardens thriving.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Sources: MPA, Maine hockey officials reach labor agreement

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sources have confirmed with CBS13 that an agreement has been reached between the Maine Principals' Association and Maine hockey officials. This past spring, the MPA officials advisory committee issued a new contract proposal for all high school officials that included pay increases over the three-year deal, with hockey and lacrosse officials choosing not to sign the contract.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Lewiston schools operating day-by-day with staffing shortages, illnesses

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston schools are operating day by day right now, with staffing numbers low and teachers and kids out sick. Superintendent Jake Langlais says his goal is to always be in-person, five days a week, full time. The labor shortage in education, combined with illnesses spreading around right...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Lewiston company part of NASA's next launch

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Artemis 1 rocket is ready for another shot at the stars, and a Lewiston company is helping it get there. Friday, the 322-foot space launch system rocket made its way back to the launch pad. The next attempt at the uncrewed launch will be November 14.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Major warming trend takes hold on Friday in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- The coolest day this week will be Thursday, before a major warming trend takes hold on Friday. Near record highs expected this weekend, a rare November treat!. Warm temps last through Monday, before a BIG cooldown heading into the middle of next week. Thursday will be mild, sunny,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy