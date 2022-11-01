Read full article on original website
Bucky
2d ago
I've gotten three camera tickets. Haven't paid one. can not take license or do anything to stop you from driving. the camera's are from a company in San Antonio Texas. Don't pay. Nothing will happen. I know.
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing Madisonville woman
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing Madisonville woman last seen on Saturday. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 29 after being last seen at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to the police department. She is white with brown eyes and brown...
Crews fighting wildfire in Roane County
Two wildland fires have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain
Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she’s accusing, is now in jail. Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a...
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
Investigation underway after skull found in East Tennessee
An investigation is underway after a skull was found in a heavily wooded area of Monroe County.
carthagecourier.com
Guilty plea entered in case where female minors photographed
A former gym instructor charged by the Smith County Sheriffs Department for photographing female minors in a bathroom at a Tanglewood cheerleading/tumbling training facility in January of last year has pled guilty. In a pre-arranged plea agreement, Andrew Wayne Halford, 33, Murfreesboro, pled guilty to six counts of a 12...
Grundy County Herald
Sheriff addresses concerns about Chief Deputy
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has had no lack of controversy since the transition to a new administration Sept.1. Among a slew of allegations, the behavior of Chief Deputy Brandon King when he worked for another law enforcement agency has been the topic of social media and rumor mills.
somerset106.com
Man Accused Of Causing A Crash That Killed London Police Officer Appears In Court
36-year-old Casey Byrd of Oneida, Tennessee, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a London police officer, has made his first court appearance. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest. The judge in the case set a $1 million bond during an arraignment that lasted just a couple of seconds inside the Laurel County courthouse. A not guilty plea was entered for Byrd who said very little from jail during the arraignment. Byrd is accused of driving drunk when his truck crashed into Officer Logan Medlock’s cruiser. In his arrest citation, police say he failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294. Also in the citation, Byrd said he had been watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game at a friend’s house. The citation also states he claimed to be a federal officer when he was taken into custody. Reportedly, Byrd was arrested last month in Knox County, Tenn. on a charge of public intoxication. Records also show that according to the Federal Bureau of prisons, Byrd is employed as a senior officer specialist at the Federal Prison in McCreary County. Byrd has a preliminary hearing set for November 8th at 11am. That is when police could testify about what took place.
WDEF
Investigators say Bradley school video sent to students is not legitimate
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators say a concerning video shared among students on Monday is not legitimate. We reached out to the Sheriff’s Department after getting calls about the video. Students got the video purporting to be a sexual assault of a student at Bradley Central.
wjle.com
Father Charged with Contributing to Delinquency of Minor in Shots Fired Episode
A Smithville man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for providing his teenage son an AR-15 rifle which the boy used to fire rounds from a moving vehicle. 56-year-old Karl Allen Koegler of South Mountain Street, Smithville is under a $3,500 bond and he will...
wvlt.tv
Rockwood Mountain fire 25% contained, I-40 lanes reopen
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday. A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on Rockwood Mountain was not contained but did not pose a threat to any structures. In addition, there were no evacuations in the area as of Wednesday.
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
WDEF
Gun incidents at two local schools
ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
WSMV
3-year-old girl hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself, officials say
ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) — A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after accidentally shooting herself Thursday afternoon in Algood. Algood city officials said the “accidental, self-inflicted” shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. near Algood Elementary and Algood Middle School. The child’s parents were home at the time of the shooting, officials said, but it’s unclear yet whether they will face charges. It’s unknown how the child got ahold of the gun.
stnonline.com
NTSB Investigation of Fatal Tennessee School Bus Crash Reiterates Seatbelt Calls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The investigation into a Tennessee school bus crash last year resulted in the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reminding student transporters and states to increase the use of lap/shoulder seatbelts and onboard video cameras for training. NTSB project manager Meg Sweeney presented the crash factors related...
Putnam County man facing additional charges following death of missing girl
A Putnam County man arrested in connection with the death of a missing teenage girl is now facing additional charges.
waewradio.com
Crossville’s Veterans Parade Saturday, November 5, 2022 At 10AM
Crossville’s Veterans Parade will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10am. This year’s Grand Marshall is retired Colonel Roberta Dean, who served nearly 30 years in the United States Air Force. Among her many accomplishments, Major Dean flew missions in Operation Dessert Storm, deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. She was promoted to full Colonel and commanded a detachment of Pave Hawk helicopters and was injured in battle. Once retired, Colonel Dean flew several drug interdiction missions in Arizona. Originally from Oregon, she calls Crossville home and spends her time working with Veterans groups, youth groups and can be found at the Model Railroad Exhibit at the Crossville Outlet Mall. Crossville’s Veterans Parade is this Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10am. The parade will start at Cumberland County High School, go up Stanley Street, turn west on Main Street and end at the Church of Christ on Main. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
wvlt.tv
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween
Retired Dr. Ray Pais, will be honored at the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award Dinner for his service to the East Tennessee community. Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of Rocky Top Saturday. Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies. Updated: 5...
