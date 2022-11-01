Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
The most important races you haven't heard about in midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Election Day is approaching, and while races for governor and senator are dominating most headlines nationwide, there are smaller contests happening around the country too. From a vote on legalizing mushrooms in Colorado to abortion access in Michigan, the outcome of these lesser-known races should be on...
ABC Action News
Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment face uncertain future in midterm
Ten House Republicans voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in early 2021 following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Of those, just two stand for reelection next week as the other eight representatives either opted not to run for another term or lost in a primary. Reps. Dan Newhouse of...
Bill Clinton provides last-minute support to Hochul
Zeldin has hammered on the state's crime issues and high cost of living, making him the party's most competitive candidate for governor since George Pataki retired after three terms in office in 2006.
Comments / 0