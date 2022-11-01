Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Kyrie Irving Suspension
The Brooklyn Nets announced that they have suspended NBA star Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his failure to disavow antisemitism. The suspension could last longer than that as the organization wants to see him take more steps beyond just the apology that he issued on Instagram a few hours after his suspension was announced.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
While he didn't post anything directly, Robin Lopez retweeted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's post as a subtle way to express his displeasure.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, say he's 'unfit to be associated with' team
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for his failure to "disavow antisemitism" and his refusal to acknowledge "specific hateful material" in the antisemitic film he promoted on social media. “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts...
Kyrie Irving Did This to Himself
On Thursday, the Nets suspended their star guard after he declined to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film.
Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons
Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
Kyrie Irving Posts Apology After Nets Suspend Him Over Antisemitic Message
The NBA star “currently unfit to be associated” with the team after repeated refusals to apologize for a post praising an antisemitic film, the team said earlier.
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Kevin Durant's Comment About Kyrie Irving Situation Going Viral
The Brooklyn Nets announced on Thursday that Kyrie Irving will be suspended for at least the next five games without pay. Irving's co-star, Kevin Durant, shared his thoughts on this entire situation. Durant admit that he's not a fan of the way this drama has played out in Brooklyn. He...
NBA's Adam Silver to meet with Kyrie Irving over ‘reckless decision’ to post antisemitic film
NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Thursday saying that he will meet with Kyrie Irving after the guard shared a link to a movie containing antisemitic material.
Murray's dad shares harsh truth on son's game in loss to Heat
They say you are your own worst critic. But for Keegan Murray, that happens to be his father, Kenyon Murray. After the Kings lost their matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at FTX Arena, the NBA determined in its Last Two Minute Reports that Tyler Herro traveled before his game-winner with 1.8 seconds left in the game.
As Nets suspend embattled Kyrie, Kerr calls for verbal vigilance
Hate speech and condoning hateful conduct are frighteningly popular nowadays. Say something hateful and it will find a demographic. It will be embraced by millions who are quick to ridicule, or violently attack, those who condemn it. This is the toxicity we get when character flaws of the celebrity class...
How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors
A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving
Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
Kerr's faith in Klay evident by coach's heartwarming remarks
Klay Thompson's 2022-23 season is off to a rough start. It began in promising fashion, as Thompson collected a fourth championship ring on opening night and had dreams of rediscovering his All-Star form in his first full season of basketball since 2018-19. Through seven games, however, Thompson is struggling. He...
