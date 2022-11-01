Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Woman King
The Woman King is Hollywood’s latest women-fronted release. The story is set in the all-female military unit of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the early 1800s. The focus is on two women, General Nanisca (played by Viola Davis) and her daughter, Nawi (played by Thuso Mbedu). When the kingdom is invaded by a neighboring country, the women must come together and lead the charge against the invaders.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Replicas
There are certain things that scientists shouldn’t do, and most of them know this, but of course, a few of them might decide to forget about the morality of their decisions if there’s a good enough reason to do so. In the case of William Foster, that reason comes when his wife and three children are killed as a result of a car accident, leaving him as the sole survivor.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Mid-Century
Moving into a new home, even if it’s considered to be temporary, is kind of disquieting at times since, unless it’s a brand new home that no one has lived in, one tends to think about who inhabited the place first and what might have happened in their new home. Some people don’t give this a second thought, but when Tom and Alice move into a home that was built by a famed architect and madman, things don’t appear to be nearly as happy as some might feel they need to be.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Final Draft
The fact that Final Draft didn’t get a great score on Rotten Tomatoes isn’t even worth mentioning since, to be fair, taking a look at this movie should be one of the things that many writers and screenwriters feel the need to do simply because, well, stuff like this can happen.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: About Time
We all have those moments or occasions in our lives that we wish we could go back to because they were the happiest ones, or we wish we could change our course to avoid them because they were unpleasant. Would we use that power if we had it, is the question? The objective of About Time is to paint a picture of what this kind of situation would look like. Richard Curtis, a prominent producer, and screenwriter is the movie’s director. Despite the fact that it includes some aspects of fantasy, Richard Curtis is well-known for his work in romantic comedies, and About Time is no exception. It follows the tale of Tim Lake, a young man who discovers from his father that men in their lineage have the capacity to travel across time and, as a result, can go back to past events and memories. He uses his newly acquired abilities to pursue his romantic interests after ascertaining the newfound information. He meets a beautiful woman named Mary and tries to make the most of their time together by going over their embarrassing moments repeatedly in the hopes that she will fall in love with him and eventually marry him.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Invitation
There are those times when if a person feels uneasy about something, it might be wise to listen to their first instinct and just go the other way. When Will and Kira attend a party at the home where Will once lived with his ex-wife, Eden, they reunite with Will and Eden’s friends, as they’ve been apart for two years. The revelation that Will and Eden lost a son is injected into the story at various points as Will wanders around his old home, remembering various points in his life, such as when his son was alive and Eden’s suicide attempt.
TVOvermind
5 Realistic Reactions to Horror Movie Situations
There are rules to surviving a horror movie, but the sad part is that the characters don’t get to make them or even abide by them. In a horror movie, the characters are bound by the script to do what is expected of them, meaning that the rules might apply, but those who are stuck in the story are going to live or die according to the whims of the writers and director.
TVOvermind
A Peter Pan Horror Movie Might Be Gruesome. Hell Yes
There’s already a Winnie the Pooh-based horror story coming, so it feels as though the old legends and characters might be up for grabs at this point. Maybe this could be a true Dark Universe, eh? The fact that Peter Pan is already capable of becoming a much darker story makes the idea of creating a horror story based on this character and his exploits that much more enticing since when one thinks about the implications of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, it’s not tough at all to think of how the boy who never wanted to grow up could become a horrifying character that’s seen kids come and go and has continued to replace them with new kids when Neverland fails to keep them all young forever.
TVOvermind
A Mr. Miyagi Prequel Might be Interesting
Decades ago, a story was brought to light that wasn’t perfect, but it was satisfying in the same way that a home-cooked meal is satisfying, it leaves you ready to move on, and it remains a good memory that you want to keep. The Karate Kid served this purpose for decades before Cobra Kai came around for a number of reasons, but one of the best was that Mr. Miyagi was one of the best characters in the entire franchise.
TVOvermind
Who Were the Cast of “Interview with the Vampire” (1994)?
Decades before we had “vegan” vampires like the Cullens in the Twilight movie series, there was Louis de Pointe du Lac. The Interview with the Vampire is one of Hollywood’s epic horror movies that remains a must-watch on any movie list. The film was an adaptation of the 1976 novel, Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice.
TVOvermind
Lupita Nyong’o Confirmed For The Upcoming A Quiet Place Spinoff Day One
Lupita Nyong’o is currently gearing up for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; however, that doesn’t mean the actress isn’t available for future projects. Variety has confirmed that the Oscar winner is in the final stages of negotiations for the horror feature, A Quiet Place: Day One. This is a spin-off to the successful series that started with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Day One is a prequel to the original films, though the exact plot details of the spin-off remain unknown at the moment. There’s no word on what role Nyong’o could be playing, but given the fact that’s she a notable Oscar winner, then it would be surprising if she wasn’t the lead here.
TVOvermind
Exploring a Connection Between The World’s End and The Terminator
Trying to compare movies sometimes is a bit difficult since a lot of movies might appear to share a few similarities but when a person really looks, they might find that such a thing is only skin deep and doesn’t go any further. Then again, some movies manage to share more than one similarity even if it’s kind of a goofy comparison that draws them together.
TVOvermind
Here’s Why Fatigue is Necessary in Action Scenes
The evolution of fight and action scenes in movies has been an ongoing process for decades, and to say that things have improved is easy, but to say that it’s a universally accepted change would be highly inaccurate since action scenes, especially choreographed fight scenes, still tend to become ridiculous bouts of endurance now and then, as they end up showing combatants that are not out of breath, are barely showing any sign of being wounded during a fight, and essentially act like nothing is amiss when they take a punch or engage in an extended bout of action that would easily wind a normal human being.
TVOvermind
Are Walkers Really Evolving in the Final Season of the Walking Dead?
So much has happened since the first episode of the Walking Dead aired on 31st October 2010. Few would have thought the show would last as long as it has, over a decade later, and still surprising the viewers with unanticipated events and storylines. Greg Nicotero has shown prowess in crafting zombie series, taking his audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions. While he basks on this glory, he has not failed to pick a few critics on the way, with some claiming that the show has dragged on far too long, raising the question of whether people still care how he wraps it up at the end. Normally, any show worth mentioning must attract both sides, the naysayers and the enthusiasts. Without dwelling on which side of the divide wins the Walking Dead’s strengths debate, are the walkers evolving? Should the viewers brace for an unexpected twist at the end of the finale?
TVOvermind
Andor: Nobody’s Listening-Recap
One big advantage to so many writers from so many different sites covering the same subjects is that there are many voices covering the TV episodes, movies, and news of the week that might only be given by a couple of people otherwise. But looking at this and applying it to Andor would no doubt allow many people to draw a lot of the same conclusions, if only from a slew of viewpoints that they might agree with or not.
TVOvermind
Jean Grey Could Run Riot Over DC
Making bold claims when it comes to DC and Marvel, and who could beat who has become something of a favored pastime for fans since while there are plenty of people who enjoy both franchises, there’s always the need to push one character above another, just for kicks. But there are characters who, if unleashed and allowed to maximize their full potential, could end up running roughshod over either franchise.
TVOvermind
Kelly Marcel Is Confirmed As The Director Of Venom 3
The final chapter of Venom is upon us. Admittedly, Venom’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home was disappointing, given the fact that he was essentially in the end credits scene. However, given how crowded that feature was, it was probably for the best to keep the anti-hero out of the latest Spider-Man saga. Back in June, it was confirmed by Hardy that the script for the third and final installment of Venom was complete. Thus far, the exact plot of Venom 3 has remained a secret, though that will change once the film gets closer to its release date.
TVOvermind
Imagining a Connection Between Silent Hill and Stranger Things
Comparing several franchises is possible since the similarities that they’ve been seen to share at times are quite amazing, especially when it comes down to the idea that one or more ideas have been inspired by one story or another. Just looking at the Upside Down and Silent Hill, it’s not tough to see how they could easily be connected, especially given that both locations could easily be part of the same nightmarish world that has been created bit by bit, covering one location after another as the mirror image they represent of the real world continues to evolve.
TVOvermind
“The Midnight Club” Continues Mike Flanagan’s Impressive Run at Netflix
It’s October again, and that means a new Mike Flanagan horror series has premiered on Netflix. Flannagan has become a staple of the horror genre at the streaming giant, marking this his 4th entrance into his mini-series universe, adding to the vast offer the platform has this year. Following...
TVOvermind
Was Netflix’s Keep Breathing a Disservice to Melissa Barrera?
The survival adventure, Keep Breathing, on Netflix brings out mixed reactions. It weaves too many ideas, some breathtakingly polished while others are visibly undeveloped, leaving the viewers split up over its quality. The 6-part limited series features Mellissa Barrera as Liv, ostensibly fleeing from personal issues to Inuvik. While it has its strengths, it draws criticism for casting Barrera in rather basic ways. It’s not the first time Netflix has been on the receiving end for being too simplistic and shallow in some of its production. Barrera has achieved significant milestones in the last decade, rising through reality TV ranks to a Hollywood-level actress. Her many roles in In the Heights, Vida, scream, and Carmen proves she has a thick skin for complex work. The last thing we would want is dulling her already glowing flame, raising the question, is Netflix’s Keep Breathing consistent with her mojo, or does it fail her?
Comments / 0