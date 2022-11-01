Read full article on original website
18YO woman arrested on Friday in connection with fatal Strongsville car accident
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the crash that killed two Strongsville teens in July 2022, according to a news release from the Strongsville Police Department.
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
cleveland19.com
Family of missing Cleveland man offers $5,000 for information that can help locate him
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland father is offering $5,000 out of his own pocket to anyone who can tell him exactly what’s happened to his son. Anthony Mays, II, also known as T.J. hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 18. His father, Anthony Mays, Senior...
cleveland19.com
Autistic kindergartner escapes CMSD school, goes missing for about an hour
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leeann Blackburn is holding her 5-year-old son, Larry, a little closer after he escaped from his CMSD school on Thursday. “I panicked out the house, rushed up there,” Blackburn said. “I thought he was just missing inside the school.”. Larry, who’s autistic, somehow was...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused porch pirate is wanted for stealing a package containing the victim’s medication, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect stole the U.S. Postal package from the front porch of the victim’s home in the area of West...
cleveland19.com
4 homes devastated from 2-alarm fire in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 2-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. Fire officials have not confirmed if anyone was hurt during the blaze. The fire started in a garage of a...
cleveland19.com
Suspect poses as repairman when victim catches him breaking into home, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who told the victim who caught him breaking into their home that he was a repairman is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said an unknown man broke the lock to a door and entered a house...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Firestone high school student stabbed
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed Friday, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:12 p.m., they responded to the school after hearing reports of a student stabbed. Early information shows there was an altercation inside one of the boys’ restrooms, where...
The family of a Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 is desperate for answers
Police pinged Anthony Mays II's car on West 25th and Clark Avenue on October 18 but both haven't been spotted since. His family needs answers.
cleveland19.com
Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
cleveland19.com
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have heard of dogs wearing the “cone of shame,” but what about a jail uniform after spending some time behind bars at their police department?. That’s what the owners of a dog who was recently “paroled” from the North Olmsted Police...
cleveland19.com
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
cleveland19.com
Brothers charged in connection to deadly shooting at Elyria apartment complex
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested and charged two people, including a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at an apartment complex last Thursday. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments...
Man arrested after striking University Circle officer with door of stolen car
University Circle Police said they arrested a man Friday after he struck an officer with the passenger door of a car he stole Thursday when police stopped him at a gas station Friday.
cleveland19.com
Can you help solve this case? FBI, police make urgent plea to find missing mom last seen in June 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Cleveland Police are urgently seeking information to help track down Rajah McQueen, a Cleveland mother of two who mysteriously vanished in June 2021. She was last seen driving her silver 2018 Nissan Sentra near a busy gas station in the area of E....
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
A crime spree in Slavic Village: Neighbors, police work to stop a wave of break-ins
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One evening in June, Deborah Martin, the principal of St. Stanislaus School in Slavic Village, got a disturbing call from a custodian. An air-conditioning unit from her office window had been stolen. Martin tried shrugging it off, thinking, “God bless them, they need an A/C more than...
Car stolen from driver escorting patient into UH cancer center: Officials
Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a driver who was escorting a University Hospitals patient to their appointment Thursday morning.
cleveland19.com
20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
