Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Rutgers
After all these amazing noon games earlier in the year, Michigan fans will have to wait a few more hours to watch their favorite team play for the second week in a row, as they are set to play Rutgers in New Jersey this evening. As has been the case...
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines head on the road for the first time in nearly a month, traveling to Piscataway to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Maize n Brew staff members got together to put out some final thoughts on the tunnel incident, the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings, and the game this weekend.
Maize n Brew
No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers Preview: Stepping away from the fray
The narratives surrounding the Michigan Wolverines this week are mostly off the football field. Whether it be fallout from the tunnel or reactions to the first College Football Playoff rankings, few headlines are focusing on the No. 5 team’s actual performances and upcoming matchup this Saturday night. For a...
Maize n Brew
Discussion: Can Michigan realistically return to the CFP this year?
The first CFP rankings were released this week and I, like many of you when you saw the Michigan Wolverines at No. 5, was shocked yet not surprised. Of course the Committee would need Michigan to pass the Ohio State test before even considering them in the top-4. Then when people started defending Clemson over Michigan, it was brought up that Michigan’s lone strong win came against Penn State. That sounds much like our rival that’s three spots ahead, but who am I to truly know the inner workings of the committee.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Maize n Brew
Looking at conference title, player award odds for Michigan basketball
College basketball is almost here, and that means one of the favorite sports for gamblers to bet on will soon have games happening pretty much every day from next week until April. While there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Michigan Wolverines with all the new freshman, transfers and...
Maize n Brew
Uniform combination revealed for Michigan’s night game at Rutgers
For the first time this season, the Michigan Wolverines will be rocking a fresh, all-white look when they take the field to play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights tomorrow night in Piscataway. The all-white uniforms will be worn by Michigan for the first time since the game at Nebraska last...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers 2023 Cincinnati CB commit Cameron Calhoun
Announced Thursday afternoon on his Twitter account, the Michigan Wolverines offered a scholarship to 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun. The 6-foot, 170-pounder — who hails from Cincinnati, Ohio — has been committed to the University of Cincinnati since June 14 following an official visit on June 10. But before his commitment to Cincinnati, he was originally committed to West Virginia — committing on March 30 and then decommitting not long after on June 6.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey set to open Big Ten play this weekend at Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines (7-1) are No. 1 in the country in both polls following a high scoring weekend sweep over Western Michigan. Michigan is 3-1 against ranked opponents so far this season and look to continue that success when they open Big Ten play this weekend against the Nittany Lions.
Maize n Brew
Taking a final look at odds, prop bets for Michigan vs. Rutgers
We’ve got quite a bit of time before the Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights kickoff tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network, so let’s take a quick and final look at the betting odds and some fun prop bets we can make before the game starts.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball handles Ferris State in exhibition game
In the first look at the 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball team, they handled the Ferris State Bulldogs by a score of 88-75 off strong defense and electric performances by Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin. First Half. Michigan started the game hot, going on a 12-4 start from...
Maize n Brew
Three Rutgers players to watch against Michigan
Let’s just get right to the obvious — the Michigan Wolverines should win, and by a large margin, against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this weekend. This game is in Piscataway, but Michigan is just the much, much better team. With that being said, we have seen the Wolverines...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 10
It’s been a crazy week for the Michigan Wolverines football program but now, they head to Piscataway to face a Rutgers Scarlet Knights team that is just 1-4 in conference play. Michigan football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star OL DJ Chester commits to LSU over Michigan, others
Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines did their best to secure a commitment from one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class, but they came up just short. Announced Thursday morning, four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Maize n Brew
Out of the Blue: It’s time for some tunnel vision focus on Rutgers
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the Michigan Stadium tunnel assault, the...
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
Maize n Brew
Projecting starting lineup, rotation for Michigan men’s basketball to begin the 2022-23 season
College basketball is nearly upon us. Michigan’s season technically begins tonight with an exhibition game against Ferris State, but the regular season begins on Monday with a home contest against Purdue Fort Wayne. With the season just around the corner, here’s what I project to be the starting lineup...
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
