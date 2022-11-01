Read full article on original website
Stephon Gilmore Opens Up On Patriots, Bill Belichick Before Foxboro Return
Stephon Gilmore clearly had an ax to grind upon being traded away from the Patriots last season, but the star cornerback since has softened his stance. That trend continued this week when Gilmore, now a member of the Colts, spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald ahead of Indianapolis’ Week 9 visit to New England. Gilmore only had positive things to say about his time in Foxboro, Mass.
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
NBC Sports
Lynch likes 49ers roster as is, 'will look' at OBJ signing
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The end of the NFL trading window this season did not close the door entirely on the ability of the 49ers and others teams to add veteran talent.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints and more
The dust has settled from the NFL trade deadline after more than half the league was involved in at least one transaction in the 24 hours leading up to the cutoff for in-season deals. Week 9 will present the first opportunity for teams like the Vikings (T.J. Hockenson), Dolphins (Bradley...
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline
Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
NBC Sports
Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders
He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why did Quinn play so little vs. Texans?
After playing 20 snaps in his Eagles debut just three days after being traded from Chicago, defensive end Robert Quinn played just seven snaps on Thursday night against the Texans in the Eagles’ 29-17 win. What gives?. “Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Exec Reveals Trade Deadline Move The Rams Tried To Make
One of the most surprising developments from the 2022 NFL trade deadline was the lack of participation by the Los Angeles Rams. There was a record 10 trades completed but the defending Super Bowl champions were a part of none of them, as they didn’t make a single move.
NBC Sports
Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation
Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
NBC Sports
Bradley Chubb agrees to five-year extension with Dolphins
Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said on Wednesday that he expected to have a contract extension with edge rusher Bradley Chubb finalized in the near future and Grier was not just blowing smoke. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Chubb have agreed to terms on a five-year extension days...
Matt Judon got no trick-or-treaters, has too much Halloween candy (Patriots anti-analysis)
Matthew Judon had a lot of problems this week when it came to Halloween. His doorbell broke and he didn’t get any trick-or-treaters. Now, he has too much leftover candy and doesn’t know what to do with it. Judon is one of the New England Patriots’ most popular...
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News For Starting O-Linemen
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are dealing with some key injuries ahead of this Sunday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Marcus Cannon, who started at right tackle the last two games, missed Thursday’s practice due to a concussion. The 34-year-old wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report.
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
NBC Sports
How concerned is Sirianni with Eagles' tackling?
Nick Sirianni says he’s not concerned with the Eagles’ tackling and run defense. The Eagles are the worst-tackling team in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, and after getting gashed by Texans rookie Dameon Pierce for 139 yards Thursday night they’re now allowing 5.2 yards per carry – 29th in the league.
Red Sox Among ‘Best Fits’ For These Top Free Agents? Ex-MLB GM Thinks So
Need more evidence the Boston Red Sox could cast a wide net this Major League Baseball offseason?. Look no further than Jim Bowden’s rankings of the top 25 free agents, published Friday on The Athletic. The former MLB general manager included the Red Sox among his “best fits” for...
NBC Sports
Devin White on criticism: People that know football know what is going on
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White‘s effort level in last Thursday’s loss to the Ravens led to questions for head coach Todd Bowles and criticism from others, including former Buc Warren Sapp. Sapp posted a video of a completion to Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman from that game and highlighted...
NBC Sports
Kerr claims NBA email on carrying a 'rumor,' situation 'bizarre'
After the Warriors were baffled that Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations in Golden State’s 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Steve Kerr learned there supposedly was an email sent out regarding officials cracking down on players carrying the basketball. Still confused, Kerr, Draymond...
NBC Sports
Commanders sign De’Jon Harris to active roster
Linebacker De’Jon Harris is back on the Commanders’ active roster. Harris signed to the team’s practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players in August and he appeared in one game this year as a temporary elevation. On Thursday, the Commanders announced that they have signed Harris off of their practice squad.
NBC Sports
Some in the NFL will fight antisemitism, and some apparently won’t
On Sunday, amid a troubling spike in antisemitic comments from one specific high-profile public figure, Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased commercial time during NFL games for a spot that speaks out against hate. In the five days since then, antisemitism has continued to be a topic in pro sports, thanks to one specific high-profile athlete.
