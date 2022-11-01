ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab a rare World of Warcraft TCG mount from Dragonflight Twitch drops

By Sarah James
 2 days ago

With World of Warcraft's upcoming expansion less than a month away, Blizzard has announced that you can grab some in-game goodies through Dragonflight Twitch drops—and one of those items is a rare Trading Card Game mount, the Feldrake.

It's not like this mount just has a chance to drop either; it's guaranteed, providing you spend the required time watching Dragonflight content on Twitch.

If you're unfamiliar with the WoW card game, you could get "special" versions of normal cards, offering codes to redeem unique cosmetic items in-game. Because there was only a tiny chance of getting one of these cards, the mounts and pets you could get from the TCG would end up going for hundreds of dollars on places like Ebay .

It's great that everyone now has a chance to get their hands on one of the TCG mounts but it has to sting for anyone that forked out the cash for the TCG card previously. Still, I'm not going to say no to a free Feldrake mount.

As well as the TCG mount you can earn other cool cosmetic items, such as pets and toys, in the coming months too, just by watching your favourite streamer play Dragonflight—assuming they've enabled the drops on their Twitch channel.

Here are the Dragonflight Twitch drop phases:

  • Phase 1: Watch four hours of Dragonflight content
  • Reward: Dragon Kite pet
  • Start Time: November 15, 10:00 am PST
  • End Time: November 17, 11:59 pm PST
  • Phase 2: Watch four hours of Dragonflight content
  • Reward: Feldrake mount
  • Start Time: November 28, 10:00 am PST
  • End Time: November 30, 11:59 pm PST
  • Phase 3: Watch two hours of Dragonflight content
  • Reward: Perpetual Purple Firework toy
  • Start Time: December 13, 10:00 am PST
  • End Time: December 28, 11:59 pm PST

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is set to arrive on November 28, though the pre-patch is now live if you want to check out the new class talent trees and UI revamp.

