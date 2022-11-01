Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Ridgecrest does Halloween!
Ridgecrest had a great time on Halloween and the week before! Here is a look back at some of the things that went on.
American Pickers looking for picking opportunities
Do you or somebody you know have the coolest collectibles in town?. The American Pickers television reality show will soon be coming to California. They plan to film episodes of the History Channel hit television series throughout California, and possible Ridgecrest if we are selected, in January 2023. According to...
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 31
Occurred on W Atkins Av. RP stating there was a blk ford fusion parked in front her house/car currently driving. back and forth in front of her house/WFA driver. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 00:09 WARRANT ARREST 2210310002. Occurred on W Moyer Av. Cellular E911 Call: RP stating she needed the...
PW director, deputy city manager may merge
The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting Nov. 2 will consider creating a deputy city manager/ public works director position. The new position would combine the current job descriptions of the two existing positions according to a staff report. The creation of the new position would also "allow for the...
Letter to the editor: Chris Ellis is the right person for the job
Ridgecrest is fortunate to have several, well qualified candidates seeking to serve your community on the city council. I am writing in support of Chris Ellis. Over the years, I have had the occasion to work with Chris Ellis. His leadership and management expertise are recognized on both sides of the Sierra Nevada's and Sacramento. The challenges facing the city of Ridgecrest and Indian Wells Valley with respect to water, base mission support, education, economic development and quality of life are well known. The next few years many very well be the most challenging, and demanding for policy makers the valley has faced in decades. Chris is fact-driven, fair minded, focused and reasoned. He is the right person for the right job at the right time.
1 -- CLOTA's Haunted Museum Spook House Oct. 27, 2022
Letter to the editor: KidSpree gives warm clothing to kids
Altrusa International of Indian Wells Valley just completed another very successful KidSpree. We were able to give 45 children warm winter clothing. We couldn’t have done this without the help of some very generous organizations and individuals. First, we would like to thank Walmart for their cooperation from managers...
Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $29,500
Nearly 100 residents participated in this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ridgecrest which was held in Leroy Jackson Park, Saturday, Oct. 22. Participants raised more than $29,500 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. To donate, visit alz.org/walk.
Blue Mountain Tribe bringing bluesy rock to Petroglyph Festival
This weekend, the 9th Annual Petroglyph Festival will kick off at Leroy Jackson Park in downtown Ridgecrest for two days packed with fun and entertainment. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Petroglyph Festival will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the festival begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.
Letter to the editor: Another vote for Ellis
I apologize for this late submittal but I was a tad tied up trying to give Ridgecrest the best fair ever!. However better late than never as they say. I wanted to take a quick few minutes to talk about my choice for city council, Chris Ellis. Chris Ellis is a reluctant candidate not because he doesn't care; but because he is fully aware that a council that is not aligned with each other as well as staff can create a futile environment where little gets done.
Before you change your policy …
RRH officials caution patients to ask questions before changing insurance. With insurance plans offering open enrollment for Medicare through Dec. 7, healthcare officials are urging local residents to conduct careful research before changing their policies. “Remember — there are some plans that will cost you less money, but there are...
