Ridgecrest is fortunate to have several, well qualified candidates seeking to serve your community on the city council. I am writing in support of Chris Ellis. Over the years, I have had the occasion to work with Chris Ellis. His leadership and management expertise are recognized on both sides of the Sierra Nevada's and Sacramento. The challenges facing the city of Ridgecrest and Indian Wells Valley with respect to water, base mission support, education, economic development and quality of life are well known. The next few years many very well be the most challenging, and demanding for policy makers the valley has faced in decades. Chris is fact-driven, fair minded, focused and reasoned. He is the right person for the right job at the right time.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO