Florida State

Houston Chronicle

Boris Epshteyn's loyalty to Trump pays off as investigations deepen

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Few people speak to former president Donald Trump more these days than Boris Epshteyn. The pugilistic communications consultant often has five or more conversations with Trump a day, advisers say, with the former president sometimes interrupting meetings with prominent elected officials to take his calls.
FLORIDA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Gen Z voter turnout will show just how influential influencers really are

On Ariana Afshar's 12-hour workdays, she makes TikToks about topics like Medicare-for-all, posts to Twitter and Instagram about a $15 minimum wage, attends in-person protests, and gathers news to discuss while listeners walk their dogs or make dinner during her weekday-evening Twitch stream. Recently, she talked about the attack on Paul Pelosi. But if it's a been a particularly rough news week, sometimes she'll just stream a game or "90 Day Fiancé."
ALABAMA STATE
Houston Chronicle

In Maryland, Black people poised to occupy four critical positions of power

Only two Black people - Deval Patrick in Massachusetts and L. Douglas Wilder in Virginia - have been elected governor in American history. Now, Maryland voters are poised to elect a third, Democrat Wes Moore, after resoundingly rejecting Black statewide candidates for decades - except as junior partners to White men.
MARYLAND STATE

