The Verge
Sony’s all-around excellent WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale for $100 off
There’s no telling what another day might bring — especially if you too are glued to our coverage of a certain social media hellscape — but you can rest assured that The Verge’s deals team is always on the lookout for ways to help you save, both in the form of early Black Friday deals or whatever we can scrounge up for you on a random Saturday.
The Verge
The best early Black Friday deals you can already get
Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness begins? Despite the fact it’s still a few weeks away, many major retailers are already launching early Black Friday sales, making the days leading up to the shopping event an ideal time to avoid the rush.
Ars Technica
No room for another monitor? Use your desktop’s side panel instead
Adding a secondary monitor to your setup is an easy office hack for boosting productivity. But not every desk or office has room for another display, even a small portable monitor. That's why we're intrigued by a new ASRock kit, as niche as it may be. ASRock's 13.3-inch Side Panel...
The Verge
Now’s the time to buy last year’s iPad
Apple’s iPad releases this year have been, well, lackluster to say the least. That isn’t to say the new 10th-gen iPad and the M2-equipped iPad Pro are bad products — far from it. But they either aren’t significantly better than their predecessors or have an awkward value proposition that puts them in between more compelling options in Apple’s lineup.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
The Verge
Apple’s own 5G modems might come to iPhones later than expected
Apple will once again rely on Qualcomm modems for its 2023 iPhones, Qualcomm said on its Q4 2022 earnings call, meaning that we’ll be waiting a little while longer for Apple to introduce its long-rumored custom 5G modem. Nikkei reported in 2021 that Apple was looking to introduce its...
The Verge
How to set your Google calendar to private
Recently, journalist, author of Platformer, and former Verge reporter Casey Newton tweeted something that had many readers both laughing and panicking: that entrepreneur David Sacks’ calendar at Twitter was not set to private and, as a result, was being carefully scrutinized by curious Twitter employees. Laughing because — well,...
The Verge
Samsung Odyssey Ark review: curved and cursed
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is enormous. Using this 55-inch curved gaming monitor feels like being in VR, and turning it vertically is like looking up at a wave that’s about to topple me over. I have to take a few steps to the side just to be able to see who’s sitting across from me.
The Verge
Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is selling for half off today
Want to get a super early head start on your holiday shopping before Black Friday rolls around? Today’s deal on Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is a present that will appeal to a wide range of people, given its support for all major streaming apps. It’s also a gift that won’t hurt your wallet, either, as it’s half off at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, selling for $24.99 instead. That’s a new all-time low on the excellent, easy-to-use device, which organizes all of your streaming service apps into one big grid so they’re quickly accessible. So long as you don’t need support for Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, this is a terrific streaming stick with a range of other perks, too, including support for Dolby Vision, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant voice assistants. Read our review.
The Verge
Matter is here, but it’s still a long road to the simple smart home
At the official launch event for Matter this week, I saw a lot of exciting things: a Google Nest Hub controlling an Eve Energy smart plug; a Wiz light bulb working with Apple Home; a Yale smart lock talking to a SmartThings hub over Thread. None of these things were possible before Matter. And all of these things worked well in their demos using voice, app, and other smart home control interfaces — even in the interference hell of a mini-trade show floor.
The Verge
Pixel Watch versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which is the best Wear OS watch?
It’s been a while, but we’re back to pitting our favorite tech and gadgets in a head-to-head battle to determine the pros and cons of each. For our first episode, we’re diving straight into the Google Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Wear OS 3...
The Verge
Samsung is building an ‘8K’ ultrawide monitor to succeed its massive Odyssey Neo G9
Were Samsung’s jaw-dropping 49-inch Odyssey G9 and Neo G9 not enough monitor for you? Did the 55-inch swiveling cockpit that is the Odyssey Ark leave you cold? The electronics and semiconductor giant is preparing to announce an unprecedented 8K resolution version of its massive curved screen, AMD just revealed at its RDNA 3 GPU event.
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
The Verge
Level Lock Plus review: Home Key now, Thread soon
The new Level Lock Plus ($329) smart lock is almost identical to 2020’s Level Lock Touch. Like the Touch, its ingenious design packs all the smart lock components into the deadbolt housing itself, doing away with the unsightly bulge on the back of your door that’s the trademark of most smart locks. The only real difference is that the Lock Plus supports Apple Home Key; it’s one of only two locks available in North America that do. (The other is the very hard-to-find-in-stock Schlage Encode Plus.)
The Verge
Philips Hue Bridge is getting updated to Matter early next year
The Philips Hue Bridge is now Matter certified, with a software update coming to all users by Q1 2023. The free update will make most existing and new Hue lights and accessories Matter compatible. Developers, or anyone willing to live on the edge, can access the beta firmware as of today.
The Verge
The Verge’s Guide to Black Friday 2022
With a bit of insight, you can score the best deals and navigate the month-long sales event like a total pro. Black Friday, the annual deals extravaganza that closes out the year, typically falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, with the onset of the pandemic and the meteoric rise of online shopping over the past two years, we’ve begun to see more and more retailers kick-start their sales well before the turkey has settled. Target and Best Buy, for instance, have already started to roll out their Black Friday savings, offering steep discounts on noise-canceling headphones, smart displays, OLED TVs, gaming laptops, and a bevy of popular gadgets.
The Verge
Philips Hue Bridge is now Matter certified
The Philips Hue Bridge is now Matter certified. Although parent-company Signify hasn’t announced anything yet, the Hue Bridge was published in the CSA’s Matter certification database early Thursday morning, just as the Matter launch event kicked off in Amsterdam. The listing confirms that the Hue Bridge will support...
TechCrunch
Google is integrating Lens directly into its search box
The change is significant, according to Rajan Patel, a vice president of engineering at Google, who’s in charge of Search and Lens. In a tweet, Patel noted that the Google homepage doesn’t change often, but that the company wanted to expand the way users can ask questions. On the surface level, Google’s homepage is pretty similar to what it was many years ago, so any addition is noteworthy.
The Verge
Watch iFixit’s teardown of the ‘largely unfixable’ Meta Quest Pro
At this point, you might have a pretty good idea of what the inside of a smartphone is like, but how about a highly advanced VR headset? The experts at iFixit have posted their video teardown of Meta’s new Quest Pro, and while they conclude that it’s a “fascinating, if largely unfixable device,” it’s an extremely interesting look at the insides of the high-end VR headset.
