Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Production Start Date Revealed
There are only three more episodes of Andor coming to Disney+ this year, but this won't be the end of the Star Wars series. The Rogue One prequel has already been confirmed to have two seasons, and showrunner Tony Gilroy has shared some exciting information about the next season with Collider. Not only did Gilroy reveal who will be directing the episodes and tease the return of an iconic Star Wars location, but he also shared that the second and final season will soon be going into production.
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 18 With Special Poster
Spy x Family is now making its way through the second half of the anime's first season this Fall, and it is celebrating the release of Episode 18 of the anime with a special new poster! The second half of the anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been adapting a series of smaller, more slice of life adventures for the three members of the Forger Family with its latest string of episodes. Anya has been trying her best to avoid getting another Tonitrus Bolt, but the newest episode really hit her with her biggest challenge thus far.
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
Weird Al Yankovic Addresses the Truth About His Relationship With Madonna
Whatever DID happen between Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna? Well, Weird Al is addressing where the line between truth and fiction should get drawn. Yankovic's new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is premiering on The Roku Channel today, and as a mass audience of viewers finally gets to see the film, there are certainly going to be a lot of questions about how close the movie hems to real life (or not).
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not to Star in One of Her Worst Movies
Jennifer Lawrence has sported an eclectic filmography over the years, from Oscar-winning dramas to blockbuster fare like The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. After taking a hiatus from screen acting after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix, Lawrence has begun to speak more candidly about some of the less-than-perfect projects that she's taken on — including one that another A-lister tried to warn her about. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that she's not necessarily proud of Passengers, the critically-panned 2018 sci-fi film she co-starred in with Chris Pratt. As it turns out, superstar recording artist Adele actually told Lawrence not to sign on to the project, and Lawrence acknowledges that she "should have listened to her."
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: ‘Romeo’
In 'Manifest' Season 4 Episode 7, a serial killer targeting passengers has everyone on edge. Meanwhile, Cal channels his inner Romeo.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Big Star ‘#1 Record’ 50th Anniversary Concert in L.A. Has Jody Stephens and Guests Reviving a Rock Classic That Very Slowly Got Its Due
“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a...
Westworld Cancelled at HBO After Four Seasons
In a move that almost no one saw coming, HBO has cancelled Westworld after four seasons. This news comes after series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have been vocal about wanting to wrap up the entire narrative with a fifth and final season. In a statement provided to THR, HBO writes: "Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."
Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released
After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
Loki Concept Art Reveals Asgard on Earth
Loki could have had a floating version of Asgard in the Disney+ series. Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series showed off plans for the alien nation hovering in the midwest. But, that was not to be. (Although fans are very happy about Classic Loki's emerald city of Asgard.) Basically, the different points in the Multiverse could have played a much bigger role in Tom Hiddleston's series. Despite the changes to the plans, people will always want to know what could have been. It doesn't hurt that this art book has some looks at exactly what could have been. Check it out for yourself down below!
Blockbuster: Where to Watch and What to Know About the Video Store Sitcom
The last Blockbuster Video store is open for business in Blockbuster. The nostalgic sitcom is "a comeback that's long overdue," reads the punny tagline from Netflix, the streamer that — in an ironic twist of fate — helped put the rental store's outdated business model out of, well, business. Netflix co-founders Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings offered to sell their DVD rental and sales website to Blockbuster for $50 million in 2000, but were "just about laughed out of their office," Netflix's former chief financial officer said in a 2008 interview. Now Netflix is getting the last laugh with the new comedy Blockbuster.
The CW Reportedly Cancels Beloved Long-Running Comedy Series
There have been some major changes to The CW and a lot of the network's shows might not be safe, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Nextstar recently purchased a controlling interest in The CW, and more than 30 employees at the company have been laid off. While fans await news on their favorite shows, it looks like the long-running comedy might be getting the axe. Colin Mochrie, who has been a part of the show for quite a while, took to Twitter to say they're filming their final season.
Marvel Fans Celebrate Eternals Release Anniversary
Eternals premiered in theaters exactly one year ago today and fans are thinking back on the Marvel movie. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film decided to eschew a lot of the template for MCU movies in favor of a more epic storytelling approach. Considering the pandemic and how things were opening back up, the movie performed above expectation for an unknown film. But, critics would point to raw numbers to claim some things about the larger MCU. However, some of the characters have become favorites that fans want to see again. Makkari, Druig, Kingo, Black Knight, Cersei, and more all come up in discussion. To say nothing of Harry Styles' Starfox and Thena's quest out among the stars. So, the world patiently waits for whatever comes next.
Lauren Ridloff Reveals Walking Dead Prequel Idea
When sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) first appeared on The Walking Dead, it was minutes after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a CRM helicopter in Season 9. But in those minutes, six years passed, revealing an aged-up Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) as she saved Connie and Kelly's group — Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Luke (Dan Fogler) — from walkers. What happened in those years before we met them on The Walking Dead? There have been hints here and there, bits and pieces about their life before. For Ridloff, it's a story she wants to tell.
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Armors Up With Alphonse
Fullmetal Alchemist might not have released any new anime episodes in 2022, but the anime franchise did release two new live-action movies that can currently be streamed on Netflix. Both The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation played out the remainder of the anime's story following 2017's first live-action film bringing Edward and Alphonse Elric to the real world, and now, one cosplayer has not only tried their hand at once again showing Al in a new light, but walks anime fans through the process of creating this intricate armor.
