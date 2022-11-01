Christina Aguilera, Camilo, & More to Perform at the 2022 Latin Grammys

The Latin Recording Academy unveiled a new wave of performers Tuesday (Nov. 1) set to take center stage at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards . They include Christina Aguilera , Camilo, Christian Nodal, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend, and Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández.

At the 23rd annual ceremony, Aguilera is a seven-time nominee, including album of the year and record of the year; Camilo holds six nominations including record of the year and song of the year; Drexler has eight nominations including album of the year and record of the year; and Nodal is nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album and best regional song.

The newly announced artists set to take the stage join previously announced performers such as Ángela Aguilar, Rauw Alejandro, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Chiquis, Nicky Jam, Jesse & Joy, Carin León, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra, and this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís .

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — will be held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The Latin Grammy Premiere, a non-televised ceremony in which the winners in most categories are announced, will take place before the broadcast. Additional details about this ceremony will be announced soon.