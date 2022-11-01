ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Christina Aguilera, Camilo, & More to Perform at the 2022 Latin Grammys

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

The Latin Recording Academy unveiled a new wave of performers Tuesday (Nov. 1) set to take center stage at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards . They include Christina Aguilera , Camilo, Christian Nodal, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend, and Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández.

At the 23rd annual ceremony, Aguilera is a seven-time nominee, including album of the year and record of the year; Camilo holds six nominations including record of the year and song of the year; Drexler has eight nominations including album of the year and record of the year; and Nodal is nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album and best regional song.

The newly announced artists set to take the stage join previously announced performers such as Ángela Aguilar, Rauw Alejandro, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Chiquis, Nicky Jam, Jesse & Joy, Carin León, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra, and this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís .

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — will be held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The Latin Grammy Premiere, a non-televised ceremony in which the winners in most categories are announced, will take place before the broadcast. Additional details about this ceremony will be announced soon.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Nov. 5)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Maluma launches new business Anyone in the mood for a Maluma-style burger or hot dog? The colombiano has launched his very own delivery-only restaurant called Dembow. Available in four countries (Colombia, Mexico, Brazil and Perú), those who want to place an order can do it directly via WhatsApp or fast-food deliver app Rappi or online. “Another dream come true,” the “Junio” singer wrote on social media. “Taste the greatest hamburgers and hot...
Billboard

12 Lesser-Known Latin Grammy Nominees You Should Know Beyond the Best New Artist Category

There are a handful of achievements that many musicians dream of: obtaining a Platinum-certified record, entering the “Billions Club” on a streaming platform, topping the Billboard charts, and of course, winning a Grammy. For the Bad Bunnys, Karol Gs, and Ozunas of the world, those feats come in abundance, especially as música urbana continues to increasingly gain momentum worldwide.  While the urbano greats continue to dominate with some of these achievements, Billboard below highlights a dozen lesser-known Latin Grammy nominees, beyond the best new artist category. Whether it’s Mireya and Roman Rojas competing for best regional song against musical monoliths like...
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Jenni Rivera, Mora and More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Jenni Rivera, “Misión Cumplida” (Jenni Rivera Enterprises/Sony Music Latin) The song was written in 2008 by Jenni Rivera but it isn’t until now that fans can listen to “Misión Cumplida,” one of the last songs penned by Rivera before her untimely death in 2012. Produced by Sergio Lizárraga, the track is a quintessential Jenni Rivera song. A Sinaloan banda at its core, “Misión” finds an emotional Jenni who sings about falling head over heels for...
Billboard

Selena Gomez, Bad Bunny, & More: Which Latin Artist Should Taylor Swift Collaborate With? Vote!

Taylor Swift is out here breaking records with her 10th studio album Midnights, released Oct. 21 via Republic Records, including becoming the first artist in Billboard history to dominate the entire top 10 on the Hot 100 songs chart in a single frame. Additionally, Midnights debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the biggest week for any release in seven years. In celebration of her historic streak, Billboard Latin has compiled a fan poll, asking readers to vote for which Latin artist she should collaborate with. Though Swift has shared the stage with artists such as bestie Selena Gomez,...
Billboard

Anitta Says Her ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 4’ Fashion Show Performance Will Be ‘Very Sexy’

Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show is happening in just a few days, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see not only the lingerie, but the performers who will bring the event to life. Anitta is one of the singers enlisted to sing during the fashion show, and while she can’t give everything away, she hinted at what fans can expect of her moment on the runway. Speaking with People at the WSJ. Magazine‘s 12th annual Innovator Awards, the “Envolver” singer stated that she plans to put a twist on songs from her latest album, Versions...
Billboard

Rihanna Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Lift Me Up’ Music Video: Watch

On Thursday (Nov. 3), Rihanna gave fans an inside look of the filming of her newest video, “Life Me Up,” which offers an experience as serene and relaxing as the original. The 34-year-old’s rich and airy vocals soundtrack the video. It features her alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film crew members setting up scenes, including her posing on the beach at dusk and shots of billowing smoke, makeshift snow and a bonfire on the sand. At the end of the video, Rih poses with one of the crew members and makes an X across her chest with her arms, the official...
Billboard

Rihanna, Lady Gaga & More Nominated for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards: Full List

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Drake are among the songwriters battling for song – feature film at the 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The HMMAs honor composers, songwriters and music supervisors for their work in film, television and video games. Unlike the Oscars, which have just five nominees for best original song and five for best original score, the HMMAs this year have 32 nomination slots for songs across five categories and 49 slots for scores across eight categories. As a result, nominations here are much easier to come by. Even so, the HHMAs are seen as early indicators...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Drake & 21 Savage, Selena Gomez, Joji and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Drake and 21 Savage expand their collaborative streak across a full-length, Selena Gomez gives us a peek inside her “Mind,” and Joji makes good on his artistic promise. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss  Drake and 21 Savage have always pushed each other: while 21 Savage’s menacing flow has challenged Drake to sharpen his bars on...
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Brockhampton, Pabllo Vittar, Cavetown & More

As we head towards the end of the year, take some time to listen to some new tunes from your favorite LGBTQ artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Brockhampton’s lead single of their final album, to Pabllo Vittar’s victory song, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Brockhampton, “Big P—y” With the looming release of Brockhampton’s final album The Family later this month, the group is prepping their fans for what’s to come. “Big P—y,” the first taste...
Billboard

Los40 Music Awards: Winners List

Los40 Music Awards are a wrap. The 2022 edition of the ceremony took place Friday (Nov. 4) live from the WiZink Center in Madrid. The fan-voted awards, produced by the Los40 radio station, were broken into three categories: Spain, International and Global Latin. The artists among the top nominees of the night were Rosalía, who was up for best album (Motomami) in the Spain category and Bad Bunny, who was nominated in the Global Latin category for best album (Un Verano Sin Ti) and best song (“Titi Me Preguntó”). The international category was ruled by David Guetta thanks to “Crazy What Love Can Do,” his...
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Teases Next Album From Windy Set of Mystery Music Video

If you do the math, Ed Sheeran has a new album coming in 2023. The singer/songwriter teased the follow-up to his 2021 = (Equals) album on Wednesday (Nov. 2) from what sounds like the wind-swept set of a new music video as he celebrated reaching yet another impressive career milestone. Related Harry Styles Teams Up With Gucci to Unveil Colorful New 'HA HA HA' Collection 11/03/2022 “So ‘Shivers’ has just hit a billion streams on Spotify, which makes it my 11th song as an artist and 15th song as a writer… I’m over the moon about it, thank you everyone who’s been streaming that...
Billboard

From Selena Gomez to Drake & 21 Savage, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

As spooky season gives way to the lead-up to Thanksgiving, we’re grateful, as always, for the new slate of music the end of each week brings. And Friday (Nov. 4) is no exception. With tunes ranging from an emotional new Selena Gomez single to a collaborative album by Drake and 21 Savage, we want to know which new release will be soundtracking your first weekend of November. Related First Stream: New Music From Drake & 21 Savage, Selena Gomez, Joji and More 11/04/2022 The two rappers team up on Her Loss, a 16-track joint effort that features Travis Scott on “P—y & Millions”...
Billboard

Camila Cabello Is Celebrating the Holidays Early With ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ Cover

The Halloween decorations have come down and the costumes have all been laid to rest — Christmas is right around the corner, and Camila Cabello wants to bring in the holiday cheer early. On Friday (Nov. 4), the singer shared her rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” a whole 51 days before Christmas’ arrival. In The Voice coach’s version of the classic track — which was originally performed and released by Bing Crosby in 1943 to honor soldiers stationed overseas during World War II — she gives it an update with a Latin flare through the use of a big...
Billboard

Bocelli Family, Debbie Gibson, Crowder, Thomas Rhett & More Jingle Onto Top Holiday Albums Chart

The Bocelli family, Debbie Gibson, Crowder and Thomas Rhett all continue to ring in the holiday season, leading a parade of debuts on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart (dated Nov. 5). A Family Christmas by Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia Bocelli enters Top Holiday Albums at No. 2 with 6,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 27, according to Luminate. Andrea Bocelli spent eight weeks atop the chart in the 2009-10 holiday season with My Christmas. While Virginia Bocelli makes her Billboard chart arrival with the new set, Matteo logged 14 weeks at No. 1 in...
Billboard

Selena Gomez Drops Vulnerable ‘My Mind & Me’ Song and Lyric Video: Listen Here

Selena Gomez just dropped one of her most vulnerable songs ever. Gearing up for the release of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, the 30-year-old pop star unveiled an emotional new song and lyric video of the same name — before teasing that more new music will soon follow. Related Filmmaker Alek Keshishian Realized Selena Gomez Is 'Much, Much More Than a Pop Star' While Making… 11/03/2022 Gomez’s first solo release since 2021’s Revelación, “My Mind & Me” hit streaming services at 8 a.m. ET one day prior to the documentary’s Friday (Nov. 4) premiere on Apple TV. “My mind and me,...
Billboard

How Carin León Is Dominating Regional Mexican Music as an Independent Artist

After being the lead vocalist of norteño act Grupo Arranke for four years, Carin León is certain that going solo in 2018 was the best thing to happen in his career. “There’s a time to make those kinds of decisions,” he says. “I made it when I felt capable. I felt that I could dominate a stage. I felt that I could compose, produce [and] make my product by myself … And I didn’t have to deal with people who didn’t have the same vision as me.” To help launch his solo career, the regional Mexican artist born Óscar Armando Díaz de León...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Gets Mashed Up With ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ in New Girl Talk Remix

Taylor Swift‘s latest single “Anti-Hero” received a new remix on Thursday (Nov. 3) courtesy of mash-up master Girl Talk. In his inventive reimagining of the track, the DJ (real name: Gregg Gillis) injects the No. 1 hit with a ’70s flair as Taylor sings, “I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser/ Midnights become my afternoons/ When my depression works the graveyard shift/ All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room” over the instrumental of Diana Ross‘ 1970 recording of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Related Taylor Swift Claims Entire Top 13 of Streaming Songs...
Billboard

Russell Dickerson Talks New Album, Songwriting and His Genre-Blurring Career Moment: ‘It’s a New Era’

Since releasing his breakthrough Country Airplay No. 1 “Yours” in 2017, Triple Tigers Records’ Russell Dickerson has established himself not only as an artist capable of lobbing consecutive hit songs at country radio (evidenced by his string of four chart-leaders, also including “Blue Tacoma” and “Love You Like I Used To”), but also an ace songwriter who can hold is own in the writing room, given that he has co-written nearly every song on each of his three albums. With his upcoming self-titled third studio album, out Friday (Nov. 4), Dickerson is also building upon a unique career moment — an...
Billboard

Adele Spent Her Halloween Dancing to Rihanna & Dressed as a ‘Men in Black’ Agent

Call her Agent A. Adele spent her Halloween channeling Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones from Men in Back and dancing to Rihanna. In a video posted by a fan page on Tuesday, the superstar is seen getting down to RiRi’s 2010 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “What’s My Name?,” featuring Drake, on an empty dance floor with a male pal. As Adele swings her hair over her shoulders, she rocks a chic black suit, white shirt and tie a la the 1997 sci-fi movie starring Smith and Jones. Related Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking Adele's Advice About One of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy