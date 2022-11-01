Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
NME
‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ is free on Steam right now
Warhammer: Vermintide 2, from developer Fatshark, is free for players to download and keep permanently this weekend, via a 100 per cent discount on Steam. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available for free on Steam right now, and will remain so until November 7. Unlike previous free weekends seen for other titles, anyone who claims a copy of the game before November 7 will be able to keep and play the game indefinitely.
IGN
Marvel Snap to Add PvP Mode Later This Year
Marvel Snap is quickly becoming one of the biggest hits of 2022, earning over $2 million in its first week. The collectible card game is already a huge success, and the developers will soon add a highly-anticipated feature: Playing against friends. A Marvel Snap spokesperson told The Washington Post that...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get a range of new game modes
Renowned Call of Duty insider Ghost of Hope has today leaked a bunch of new content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game is said to be receiving nine new game modes which include some fan favorites like Uplink Cranked and Gun Game.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
ComicBook
Classic PS3 Series Revealed for PlayStation Plus Premium Library
PlayStation is bringing a classic series from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras to the PS5 via the console's PlayStation Plus Premium library. Earlier this year, Sony found a way to deliver a much requested feature to its fans on modern consoles. For years, many have asked for generational backward compatibility beyond just the PS4. While it's not quite the same as Xbox's backward compatibility, PlayStation has made it so fans can access a wide spanning library of games from across the various generations of consoles, including the PS1, PS2, and PS3. This has allowed fans to go back and visit their favorite classics, get introduced to new ones, and have access to a lot of games.
Ars Technica
Dwarf Fortress on Steam gets release date, trailer, and graphics beyond ASCII
The version of Dwarf Fortress that looks and sounds more like a game than a DOS-era driver glitch will be unearthed on December 6, the creators and its publisher announced Tuesday. There's a trailer, a $30 price, and, should things go as planned, versions for Steam and Itch.io arriving that...
ComicBook
PlayStation Shutting Down PS4 Exclusive Next Year Making it Unplayable
Sony is shutting down a PS4 exclusive next year, making the PlayStation game unplayable in the process. The good news within this bad news is that the game isn't being shut down until April 14, 2023, giving PlayStation gamers a bit more time to play the game and earn its various trophies. After this, it doesn't matter if you downloaded the game in time as it will be completely unplayable as you have to be online to play the game.
It Takes Two, Critically-Acclaimed Co-Op Action Adventure Game, Launches on Nintendo Switch Today
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) released It Takes Two, winner of over 90 awards including The Game Awards and DICE’s Game of the Year, on Nintendo Switch™*. Developed by BAFTA award-winning Hazelight Studios, optimized for the Nintendo Switch by veteran studio Turn Me Up Games and published under the EA Originals label, the release allows more players to experience It Takes Two’s gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges, fantastical story and acclaimed co-op experience. The Nintendo Switch version brings new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005114/en/ IT TAKES TWO, Critically-Acclaimed Co-Op Action Adventure Game, Launches on Nintendo Switch™ Today (credit: Electronic Arts)
IGN
Atomic Heart: 10 Minutes of Exclusive Boss Fight Gameplay - IGN First
Meet Hedgie in this Atomic Heart boss fight gameplay, which introduces us to a giant mechanical ball boss. This brand new gameplay captured by developer, Mundfish, gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming action RPG’s robotic enemies and their abilities. Showcasing some of the skills and weapons players will have at their disposal when this FPS launches next year, this intense fight demonstrates just how challenging Atomic Heart’s combat is. From taking shots with an arsenal of powerful weapons to hacking away at Hedgie with an axe, here’s a taste of what’s to come.
ComicBook
Nintendo DS Exclusive May Be Getting a Remaster Very Soon
A cult-classic Nintendo DS exclusive may soon be getting a remaster, or at least that's what new evidence out of South Korea suggests is about to happen. The Nintendo DS family of consoles has one of the biggest libraries in all of gaming, largely because of how long the DS was relevant through various iterations. Naturally, this means it also boasts many exclusive games, most of which remain trapped on the hardware for a variety of reasons that, for the purpose of this article, are neither here nor there. That said, it looks like at least one Nintendo DS game is about to be freed.
IGN
Venom, Black Panther Unreal Engine 5 Demos Are Mighty Impressive - IGN Daily Fix
Aside from Fortnite and a couple of low-profile free-to-play efforts, there aren’t many games running on Unreal Engine 5 that have actually been released at this point. There have been impressive, official demos like The Matrix Awakens. Unofficial fan projects that imagine what games might look like in cutting-edge tech. The YouTube channel TeaserPlay is one such group of creators.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store's First Free Games of November Are Now Available
Epic Games Store's first free for November are now available to download free of charge for one week. Between right now and next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users on PC can download two games for free. One of these two games is an action-adventure puzzle game while the other is a first-person shooter. And according to Metacritic, both games are pretty solid.
ComicBook
Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox
Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.
techaiapp.com
Espire 2 VR Co-op Stealth Game for Quest Gets November Release Date
Co-op VR stealth action game Espire 2 is headed to Quest 2 later this month with a pre-order discount starting today. A new developer diary video shows the latest in the game’s development. Update (November 4th, 2022): Developer Digital Lode today announced that its upcoming co-op VR stealth action...
msn.com
How to save your game in Harvestella
Harvestella is one of the many farming simulator games you can find out there but it is the first one developed by Square Enix. You will spend your days taking care of your plot of land and dealing with monsters as you explore the area and discover the truth behind the event called Quietus. With so much to do, you don’t want to accidentally lose your progress. This guide will show you how to save your game in Harvestella.
Destiny 2 dev asks PS5 owners to please remember to upgrade to the new-gen version
A "notable" number of PS5 users aren't taking advantage of the free new-gen upgrade, according to Bungie
