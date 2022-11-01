The first major update for Twitter under Elon Musk is starting to roll out and yes, that includes changes to the verification system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk paid over $40 billion for the social media platform which ensued a ton of drama, including legal troubles, but that's a whole other story. Since Musk took over at the end of October, he has been making massive changes to the platform. Half of the company was laid off this past week and Musk has been looking to try and find ways to monetize the platform both via ads and subscription services. Perhaps the most controversial changes comes through his plans to dismantle the current verification system.

4 HOURS AGO