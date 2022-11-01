Read full article on original website
Twitter Blue Update Rolls Out Controversial Verified Checkmark Changes
The first major update for Twitter under Elon Musk is starting to roll out and yes, that includes changes to the verification system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk paid over $40 billion for the social media platform which ensued a ton of drama, including legal troubles, but that's a whole other story. Since Musk took over at the end of October, he has been making massive changes to the platform. Half of the company was laid off this past week and Musk has been looking to try and find ways to monetize the platform both via ads and subscription services. Perhaps the most controversial changes comes through his plans to dismantle the current verification system.
Twitter's Elon Musk Confirms Mass Lay Offs in Employee Email
On Wednesday, reports began to surface that Elon Musk planned to cut Twitter's staff by nearly 50%. While Twitter did not reply to requests for comment from multiple outlets, The Hollywood Reporter has obtained an email sent to Twitter employees today indicating that lay offs will take place on Friday, November 4th. The email was sent to employees unsigned, but indicated that the lay offs are "unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward." Employees will apparently be notified of their status with the company through an email sent to their personal account if they have been terminated, or to their company account if they will remain.
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
"I Don't Want To Go": 17 Lines Of TV And Movie Dialogue That Always Make People Emotional
"This breaks my heart enough that my cat will come from the other room to make sure I'm okay."
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Demand Changes to Controversial Feature
A new PlayStation Plus feature has left subscribers on PS4 and PS5 unsatisfied. Earlier this year, PlayStation Now was combined with PlayStation Plus to form PlayStation Plus Extra, a subscription service very similar to Xbox Game Pass in the sense it contains a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games that's constantly evolving thanks to a steady rotation of games. That said, the middle tier of PlayStation Plus could use -- at least -- one improvement according to some Reddit users.
