Rhea-diant Celebration returns for 2022

The Rhea Medical Healthcare Foundation recently announced this year’s Rhea-diant Celebration, “La Bella Vita,” will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Trinity Chapel.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Rhea Medical Healthcare Foundation, and this year’s event will feature build your own pasta bar, dessert and beverages.

The event will also feature a live auction and online auction. The online auction will begin at noon on Friday, Nov. 18, and close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The online auction can be accessed by visiting www.yourcharityauction.com.

Event organizers said that tickets are limited and are $50 per person or two tickets for $95. Tickets can be purchased online at www.RMHF.GoDaddysites.com.

Trinity Chapel is located at 240 First Avenue, Dayton, TN, 37321.