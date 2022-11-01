ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TN

Rhea-diant Celebration returns for 2022

The Rhea Medical Healthcare Foundation recently announced this year’s Rhea-diant Celebration, “La Bella Vita,” will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Trinity Chapel.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Rhea Medical Healthcare Foundation, and this year’s event will feature build your own pasta bar, dessert and beverages.

The event will also feature a live auction and online auction. The online auction will begin at noon on Friday, Nov. 18, and close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The online auction can be accessed by visiting www.yourcharityauction.com.

Event organizers said that tickets are limited and are $50 per person or two tickets for $95. Tickets can be purchased online at www.RMHF.GoDaddysites.com.

Trinity Chapel is located at 240 First Avenue, Dayton, TN, 37321.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

