Temporary ice rink coming to Dayton

A temporary ice skating rink will be installed in downtown Dayton through a joint venture by the Rhea County government and the City of Dayton.

Rhea County Executive Jim Vincent said earlier this month that the county was working with the City of Dayton to secure the rink, and he recently announced that the deal has been finalized.

“It was a joint venture between the city and the county, and there are several other organizations that will be assisting us as well,” Vincent said.

MainStreet Dayton will assist with marketing and decorations around the rink, Vincent said, and the Dayton Rotary Club and Rhea Economic and Tourism Council will likewise assist with various aspects of the project.

The ice skating rink will be 40-feet-by-100-feet and will be installed on Second Avenue in downtown Dayton near Centennial Park. Vincent said the rink will be decorated with overhead lights and should be installed and ready for use by Nov. 18. The rink will remain in place until Feb. 28, 2023.

The rink will be open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m., and Vincent said it can be rented out to private parties and clubs or organizations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Tickets for the ice skating rink will be $8 for children 12-years-old and younger and $10 for those 13-years-old and older.