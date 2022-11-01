ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Fuller: Sun City Posse ends involvement in events

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 4 days ago

The Sun City Posse has, for nearly 50 years, provided an additional layer of safety for our community.

While not acting in a law enforcement capacity, we do serve as effective crime deterrent and act immediately to notify the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office when observed criminal activity.

With the increase of the homeless and illicit drug users and the traffickers, the posse has responded by changing its tactics.

One such change, the addition of the highly successful late-night patrol, which has targeted and further identified locations of those undesirable elements, has enjoyed success due to the partnership between the posse, the sheriff’s office and property owners.

While problems along the Grand Avenue area still exist, many of the hangouts used by drug traffickers and other lawbreakers have been eradicated through the anti-trespassing program, forcing them either out of Sun City or into the unpatrolled areas within Sun City, such as golf courses, particularly the North Golf Course located at the Oakmont Center.

While every other business we work with in Sun City has welcomed and partnered with us in solving our community’s crime problems, we have been unable to secure permission to patrol acce ssible areas of Recreation Centers of Sun City golf courses. In a recent conversation with the RCSC general manager, he emphasized he was “working on” our request to patrol the courses but had many processes to go through before a decision could be made, despite initial conversations that took place six months ago.

He further stated he saw no urgency in granting access to the golf courses. The posse strongly disagrees with this position and believes the residents that are being burglarized would also disagree. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the community and the sheriff’s office against the criminals and consider delays or unwarranted obstacles to protecting our residents unacceptable, allowing criminals to operate unchecked in the dark.

Effectively immediately, due to the ambiguities and contradictions as well as a lack of any meaningful support from RCSC, the Posse board has elected to cease involvement in RCSC-sponsored events, including Sun Bowl concerts, until such time the RCSC management is willing to enter into a cooperative agreement allowing the posse to assist MCSO in the protection of our community. We will, however, continue supporting the clubs and residents of Sun City as we have for 49 years.

Marc Fuller

Posse commander
Sun City

4d ago

What is the name of the manager. I assume he's acting at the direction of the RCSC board. Think RCSC will be hearing a lot more on this unwillingness to support the community that surrounds its facilities. The Posse patrols would certainly be welcome at the Sun Bowl Softball field but there's not much left to steal.

