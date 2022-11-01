Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
auburn-reporter.com
Firefighters treat man who was stabbed in the arm | Fire blotter
Between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 292 calls for service, among which were the following. Injuries from assault: 11:27 a.m. (Auburn). Firefighters and paramedics evaluated and treated a man who had been stabbed in the arm multiple times. A private ambulance transported him to Valley Medical Center.
Man critically injured in shooting in Auburn parking lot
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head at the parking lot of a Lowe’s store in Auburn early Tuesday morning. Auburn police responded to the shooting at 2:24 a.m., according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.
Atleast One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bellevue on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 405 in northwest Bellevue’s southbound lanes. According to the Washington State Patrol, crews were dispatched to the accident on I-405 near State Route 520 at around 10 a.m. Authorities claim there...
Man killed in overnight West Seattle shooting
Seattle police are investigating a shooting in West Seattle that left a man dead early Thursday morning. At about 12:22 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest in the Riverview neighborhood of West Seattle. When officers arrived, they found a man...
MyNorthwest.com
Serial burglar rams truck into Renton businesses
Renton Police are asking for tips from the public to help them catch a suspect connected to a series of commercial burglaries. Officers said in the past few weeks, several local business owners have experienced a series of burglaries involving this suspect. In the picture, the suspect and his truck used in the crimes can be seen.
MyNorthwest.com
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
q13fox.com
Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
Several Injuries Reported In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash in Seattle. The crash happened on Interstate 15 near Northgate early Thursday morning. According to WSP, four cars were involved in the crash and the crew responded to the crash at around 1 p.m. near 130th street exit. According to Trooper Rick...
kentreporter.com
Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kent car crash
A gofundme.com account has been started for the family of Caleb Isabell, 33, who died in a single-car crash Oct. 23 in Kent. Kathy Prom started the fundraiser on behalf of Danita Hamptonie and her two children, ages 7 and 5, after the death of her husband. “On the evening...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
Suspect arrested, later released after assaulting 62-year-old man in Des Moines
A felony assault suspect was released from custody Thursday after being arrested in connection to an assault in Des Moines on Tuesday, the Des Moines Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a fight in progress near 11th Avenue South and South 222nd Street in Des Moines...
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in West Seattle. Before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home. Officers and medics attempted life-saving...
Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries
SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night. Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting. Seattle police said the shooting...
Fatal collision in Auburn when driver leaves roadway, crashes into semitruck
A person is dead in Auburn after the driver of an SUV crashed into a semitruck on Thursday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the SUV left northbound state Route 167, going over the barrier onto state Route 18. The driver of the SUV was ejected...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle protest on I-5 blocks ambulance carrying patient in critical condition
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the Friday afternoon protest on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle, protesters blocked an ambulance that was treating a 37-year-old male who was in critical condition. Dozens of people were out of their cars on the road, blocking the lanes, protesting the war in Ethiopia. WSDOT...
Detectives Investigate Death of Man Allegedly Shot by Girlfriend’s Adult Son
Kent, WA: Major Crime detectives are actively investigating the death of a man allegedly shot by his girlfriend’s adult son in the city of Kent. Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, Kent Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the East Hill, located near the 14300 block of SE 282nd Street.
WSP investigating shooting on SR 167 in Kent
Officials with the Washington State Patrol are seeking information about a shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent on Tuesday. According to the WSP, someone called 911 reporting that their vehicle had been shot at. The man said he was traveling southbound on SR 167 near South 212th...
wa.gov
Three Serious Collisions In 10 Hours Including Two Fatalities
King County: Overnight and into the morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to two fatality collisions and one serious injury collision that has left a young woman fighting for her life in King County. Collision #1 – NB I-5 at 130th just after 1:00 am. A suspected impaired driver...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, October 31, 2022
On 10/31/22 at 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Delaware Ave, Centralia, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 27-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 10/31/22 at 7:11 p.m. in the 15400 block of Mckee Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Justin...
