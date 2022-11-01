ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
EVERETT, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Firefighters treat man who was stabbed in the arm | Fire blotter

Between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 292 calls for service, among which were the following. Injuries from assault: 11:27 a.m. (Auburn). Firefighters and paramedics evaluated and treated a man who had been stabbed in the arm multiple times. A private ambulance transported him to Valley Medical Center.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in overnight West Seattle shooting

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in West Seattle that left a man dead early Thursday morning. At about 12:22 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest in the Riverview neighborhood of West Seattle. When officers arrived, they found a man...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Serial burglar rams truck into Renton businesses

Renton Police are asking for tips from the public to help them catch a suspect connected to a series of commercial burglaries. Officers said in the past few weeks, several local business owners have experienced a series of burglaries involving this suspect. In the picture, the suspect and his truck used in the crimes can be seen.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
AUBURN, WA
kentreporter.com

Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kent car crash

A gofundme.com account has been started for the family of Caleb Isabell, 33, who died in a single-car crash Oct. 23 in Kent. Kathy Prom started the fundraiser on behalf of Danita Hamptonie and her two children, ages 7 and 5, after the death of her husband. “On the evening...
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in West Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in West Seattle. Before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home. Officers and medics attempted life-saving...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WSP investigating shooting on SR 167 in Kent

Officials with the Washington State Patrol are seeking information about a shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent on Tuesday. According to the WSP, someone called 911 reporting that their vehicle had been shot at. The man said he was traveling southbound on SR 167 near South 212th...
KENT, WA
wa.gov

Three Serious Collisions In 10 Hours Including Two Fatalities

King County: Overnight and into the morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to two fatality collisions and one serious injury collision that has left a young woman fighting for her life in King County. Collision #1 – NB I-5 at 130th just after 1:00 am. A suspected impaired driver...
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, October 31, 2022

On 10/31/22 at 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Delaware Ave, Centralia, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 27-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 10/31/22 at 7:11 p.m. in the 15400 block of Mckee Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Justin...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy