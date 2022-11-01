Read full article on original website
Analyst Ratings for Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health CAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cardinal Health. The company has an average price target of $73.83 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $64.00.
What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fidelity National Info
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fidelity National Info FIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 19 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fidelity National Info has an average price target of $99.89 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $65.00.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Where Evertec Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Evertec EVTC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Evertec has an average price target of $36.5 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $29.00.
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale
ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.25 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $10.00.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Q3 Operating Earnings Climb 20% Year-Over-Year But Slip 16% From Q2
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced a loss for its third quarter that ended Sept. 30, reflecting the dire state of the financial markets, which weighed on its investments. Operating profit, derived from a slew of businesses under its fold, however, improved year-over-year.
Ultralife's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Ultralife ULBI brought in sales totaling $33.23 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 147.64%, resulting in a loss of $242 thousand. Ultralife reached earnings of $508 thousand and sales of $32.13 million in Q2. What Is Return On Invested Capital?. Earnings data without...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Focus Finl Partners
Focus Finl Partners FOCS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Focus Finl Partners has an average price target of $42.5 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $36.00.
Robinhood Traders Beat the S&P 500: Is The Retail Investor Back?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock traded lower Friday, giving up some of its post-earnings gains after the popular online trading platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings numbers earlier this week. Robinhood had a solid third quarter, and the company said on its earnings call that its customer base of...
Telefonica Doubles FCF In Q3; Clocks €10.3B Revenue Aided By Strength In Brazil, Hispam
Telefonica SA TEF reported third-quarter revenue growth of 11.2% year-on-year to €10.34 billion. The strong growth in revenues in the third quarter was driven by double-digit increases in Brazil (+29%) and Hispam (+18.2%), as well as in Spain (+0.2%) and Germany (+6%). Telefónica Tech’s revenues grew 68.6% Y/Y to...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
16 Analysts Have This to Say About Westlake
Within the last quarter, Westlake WLK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Westlake has an average price target of $104.44 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $79.00.
Peering Into United States Steel's Recent Short Interest
United States Steel's X short percent of float has fallen 34.71% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.08 million shares sold short, which is 10.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
