Nevada State

Different Strokes
4d ago

Rally all want you has been. Your efforts are useless.. Why isn't Ole Joe with you Obama?

Kevin Kay
3d ago

Obama started the dividing in this country!!! Obama didn't help the middle class or the poor people of America

gingerbeardman
4d ago

Won’t help. Most likely make it worse. Red wave

Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday. The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared...
NEVADA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

Chuck Norris Jumps Into U.S. Midterms, Backing Key Senate Candidate

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. While polling shows that Kelly has a lead over Masters, the Democrat's advantage has narrowed in recent weeks. "NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods

Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

It took Nevada Republicans who want to hand-count all votes hours to get through just 50 ballots

Volunteers in Nye County were directed to cease hand-counting ballots immediately after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the current process is illegal. In a three-page opinion, the state Supreme Court sided with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which argued that the count was being conducted in a way that violated state law as it allowed public observers to hear results before polls closed on Election Day, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE

