Different Strokes
4d ago
Rally all want you has been. Your efforts are useless.. Why isn't Ole Joe with you Obama?
Kevin Kay
3d ago
Obama started the dividing in this country!!! Obama didn't help the middle class or the poor people of America
gingerbeardman
4d ago
Won’t help. Most likely make it worse. Red wave
Related
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Washington Examiner
Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll
Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
Some of Katie Hobbs' supporters are concerned MAGA firebrand Kari Lake is outshining her low-key campaign
PHOENIX — In the homestretch of Arizona’s high-stakes contest for governor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has refused to debate her Republican opponent, MAGA firebrand Kari Lake, while also maintaining a low-key campaign schedule and facing being outspent on the airwaves in the closing weeks of the race.
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse rival
Nevada Independent obtains letter from Adam Laxalt’s family praising Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll
Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday. The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared...
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
Chuck Norris Jumps Into U.S. Midterms, Backing Key Senate Candidate
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. While polling shows that Kelly has a lead over Masters, the Democrat's advantage has narrowed in recent weeks. "NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for...
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Arizona Sec of State Hobbs, Dem governor nominee, showed up to office 19 days in past 6 months
Records shared with Fox News Digital reveal that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs only showed up to her state office a total of 19 days since April 1.
Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods
Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Arizona sheriff increasing security around ballot drop boxes after people with tactical gear show up in suburb
The sheriff in Maricopa County, Ariz., said Monday his office is heightening security around ballot drop boxes after armed individuals in tactical gear were spotted outside a voting site in the state. “The more folks there are that are creating problems, the more deputies that you’re going to see on...
Arizona refuses Biden administration demand to remove shipping containers along border
Arizona on Wednesday refused a demand from the Biden administration to take down shipping containers that are being used to fill in a portion of a wall on the state’s border with Mexico. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs sent a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Bureau...
It took Nevada Republicans who want to hand-count all votes hours to get through just 50 ballots
Volunteers in Nye County were directed to cease hand-counting ballots immediately after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the current process is illegal. In a three-page opinion, the state Supreme Court sided with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which argued that the count was being conducted in a way that violated state law as it allowed public observers to hear results before polls closed on Election Day, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
