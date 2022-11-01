ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Driver hits 10 vehicles, kills bicyclist near Maryland Parkway, Flamingo

UPDATE - 9:30 P.M. Police say one person is dead and a suspected drunk driver has serious injuries after a crash involving pedestrians and multiple cars near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. Police say the driver struck one vehicle and two bicyclists before hitting 9 more vehicles near that intersection.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Murder suspect dead after hostage situation in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A murder suspect is dead after the second officer-involved shooting of Friday, November 4. Officers were investigating a fatal shooting in the west valley when learning of a hostage situation. The shooting suspect was located at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road near Jones...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing endangered teenager. Timothy Miller, 17, was last seen Oct. 31 around 6:20 p.m. near Charleston and Jones boulevards. He might exhibit aggressive behavior, might be in severe emotional distress, and need medical assistance. You should not approach him and contact police […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police locate SUV allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash

UPDATE (Nov. 4) -- Henderson Police found the vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash crash Thursday afternoon. Additional details about where the vehicle was found and whether the driver involved was arrested was not immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking...
HENDERSON, NV

