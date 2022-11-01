Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Westlake Chemical WLKP. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47.14 cents per share. On Wednesday, Westlake Chemical will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47.14 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

1 DAY AGO