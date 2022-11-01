ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reba McEntire postpones concerts due to doctor-ordered ‘vocal rest’

Reba McEntire is taking some time to take care of her voice as she continues to tour throughout the US this fall. The country star, 67, announced on her official Instagram on Wednesday that she made “the difficult decision” to reschedule three concerts slated for this weekend, after her doctor advised her “to go on vocal rest.”
Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11

Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly. Reynolds...
We have been saying Adele’s name wrong

Adele has shared how her name is actually pronounced. During a recent “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session, the singer noted that one of the women who asked her about songwriting “said my name perfectly!”. Turns out while many people have been saying “Uh-dell” and she pronounces...
James Corden gives credit to Ricky Gervais after ‘inadvertently’ telling his joke

James Corden says he “inadvertently” told a joke originally made by fellow British funnyman Ricky Gervais. Some viewers of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” took to social media to point out that a joke Corden made during his monologue on the October 31 episode was almost identical to one made by Gervais in his 2018 stand-up show, “Humanity.”
Rihanna faces backlash for casting Johnny Depp in new Savage X Fenty show

Actor Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty fashion show, sparking online outrage and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand. The 59-year-old actor, who claimed he was backlisted by Hollywood amid his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, has already filmed his cameo in the runway extravaganza, which debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video next week. Although Depp is not named in press materials or the show’s trailer, his appearance has been confirmed directly by CNN. Neither representatives for Rihanna nor Amazon immediately responded to requests for comment about the decision to cast Depp.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they’re married

A new power couple has taken the stage. A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico shocked and delighted fans by announcing their surprise marriage on Instagram. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, where they represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively. After making it to the pageant top 10, the two beauty queens appeared to remain close friends on social media. What fans didn’t know is they were secretly dating the whole time.
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement

Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November...
