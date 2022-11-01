Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad
Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
Tri-City Herald
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
Tri-City Herald
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Looking For Much Needed Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati wants to forget about their performance against the Browns in Week 8. They quickly shifted their focus to their matchup with the Panthers on Sunday. At the start of the season, this game appeared to be a sure-fire win for the Bengals. That isn't the case anymore. Although Cincinnati is favored in this one, Carolina has nothing to lose.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers to get over that .500 mark for the first time since the 2017 season. … especially with Cordarrelle Patterson back for Atlanta as he is coming off IR. Currently sitting at 4-4,...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings News: Kevin O’Connell, Harrison Smith, Practice Squad Elevations
Let's go through a roundup of Vikings news ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Kevin O'Connell's wife Leah gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a baby girl, on Friday night, the team announced. Mom and baby are both doing great. O'Connell slept at the hospital that night, returned...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Jets: ‘Dangerous’ Offensive Duo; Nyheim Hines Playing?
The Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to take on a young Jets team on Sunday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows the challenges the team, and in particular, quarterback Zach Wilson and receiver Garrett Wilson present his defense. “Both young players, No. 1,” McDermott said on the Jets pair....
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus. "As the 14th overall selection...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Tyson Campbell and Devante Adams Offer Marquee Matchup
Every now and then, a young and ascending player gets a chance to face the elite of the elite. Opportunities against the best of the best don't come along often, but when they do, there is no shying away. That is the kind of opportunity Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell...
Tri-City Herald
How the New York Giants Defense Has Been Different Under Wink Martindale
The New York Giants defense has been able to bend but not break most of the season. A major reason for the defense's success is their ability to utilize an abundance of defensive backs at any time during the game. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known as an attacking style,...
Tri-City Herald
Staff Score Predictions for Panthers at Bengals
On Sunday, the 2-6 Carolina Panthers head to Cincinnati to take on the 4-4 Bengals. Here's what how our staff thinks the game will turn out:. The defending AFC champion Bengals have been playing well lately, winning three of their last four games by double-digits. Even without Ja'Marr Chase or Chidobe Awuzie, the Bengals host plenty of talent on both sides of the ball that will make things tough for Carolina. With that said, PJ Walker and the offense are looking more comfortable by the week under Steve Wilks' direction. DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall are finding their footing, and the Bengals have an exploitable secondary. The Panthers will keep this a game, but will have a hard time matching the Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins- Joe Mixon monster tit for tat over the course of a 60 minute game. If Carolina's defensive line can produce against a Bengals offensive line that is allowing the second-most sacks per game in the NFL, they might be able to steal this one on the road.
Tri-City Herald
Rams’ McVay Addresses Whether Cam Akers Will Play vs. Bucs
A day after Cam Akers returned to practice after nearly a month-long absence, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke Friday about the running back’s availability for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Akers had been away from the team since Oct. 9 as L.A. looked to move him prior to Tuesday’s...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Restructure Brian O’Neill’s Contract, Create $1.5 Million in Cap Space
The Vikings have converted $1.87 million of right tackle Brian O'Neill's base salary into signing bonus, creating $1.5 million in cap space, per ESPN's Field Yates. This isn't a precursor to a free agent signing or anything along those lines, it just gives the Vikings some much-needed flexibility going forward. They were extremely tight against the cap. They had enough room to add T.J. Hockenson and his small 2022 base salary in a trade, but not much more than that.
Tri-City Herald
Six Things Giants Must Improve in Remaining Games
Few expected the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record through eight weeks in the NFL season. Instead of competing for a top draft pick, new coach Brian Daboll and company have New York in the middle of a playoff race, which is especially noteworthy playing in a division with a 6-2 Cowboys team and an undefeated Eagles team.
Tri-City Herald
Eddie George on Derrick Henry: ‘He’s Their Entire Team’
NASHVILLE – Eddie George can’t say that Derrick Henry is the NFL’s best running back at the moment. However, the franchise’s career rushing leader verbalized what anyone who has seen the Tennessee Titans play in recent weeks – particularly last Sunday – already realizes.
Tri-City Herald
Final Thoughts: Time to Tee it Up in Tennessee vs Georgia
We are mere hours away from College Football's biggest game to date in the 2022 season. As the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers get set to tee it up between the hedges against the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. There's been ample analysis at this point. Countless hours were spent dissecting this...
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers get first close victory of the season, take down Miami Heat at home
INDIANAPOLIS — The normal blueprint for Indiana Pacers games this season has been simple: they fall behind after an awful start, claw their way back, and win if they have a strong enough fourth quarter. Friday night, the opposite was the case. The Pacers had a fine start and...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Speaks Out on William Jackson III Trade: ‘We Were Wrong’
Hindsight is 20-20. When the Washington Commanders sign William Jackson III to a three-year, $40.5 million contract in the 2021 offseason, they were hoping he’d bolster a defense that already had one of the best defensive lines in football. Things ultimately didn’t pan out for Jackson and Washington. The...
Tri-City Herald
Pistons Fall To Handicapped Cavaliers In Demoralizing 112-88 Loss
This one was tough to watch. Any 20+ points loss is no fun for fans and players alike; however, the lack of fight against an injured team is discouraging, to say the least. The Cavs were without their starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Yet, Cleveland came out guns blazing and put on a show from three-point land. The supporting cast of Cleveland's team stepped up in the absence of their superstars - who have naturally carried this team to immediate success.
