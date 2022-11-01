ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad

Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Looking For Much Needed Win Over Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati wants to forget about their performance against the Browns in Week 8. They quickly shifted their focus to their matchup with the Panthers on Sunday. At the start of the season, this game appeared to be a sure-fire win for the Bengals. That isn't the case anymore. Although Cincinnati is favored in this one, Carolina has nothing to lose.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bills vs. Jets: ‘Dangerous’ Offensive Duo; Nyheim Hines Playing?

The Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to take on a young Jets team on Sunday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows the challenges the team, and in particular, quarterback Zach Wilson and receiver Garrett Wilson present his defense. “Both young players, No. 1,” McDermott said on the Jets pair....
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus. "As the 14th overall selection...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Staff Score Predictions for Panthers at Bengals

On Sunday, the 2-6 Carolina Panthers head to Cincinnati to take on the 4-4 Bengals. Here's what how our staff thinks the game will turn out:. The defending AFC champion Bengals have been playing well lately, winning three of their last four games by double-digits. Even without Ja'Marr Chase or Chidobe Awuzie, the Bengals host plenty of talent on both sides of the ball that will make things tough for Carolina. With that said, PJ Walker and the offense are looking more comfortable by the week under Steve Wilks' direction. DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall are finding their footing, and the Bengals have an exploitable secondary. The Panthers will keep this a game, but will have a hard time matching the Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins- Joe Mixon monster tit for tat over the course of a 60 minute game. If Carolina's defensive line can produce against a Bengals offensive line that is allowing the second-most sacks per game in the NFL, they might be able to steal this one on the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Rams’ McVay Addresses Whether Cam Akers Will Play vs. Bucs

A day after Cam Akers returned to practice after nearly a month-long absence, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke Friday about the running back’s availability for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Akers had been away from the team since Oct. 9 as L.A. looked to move him prior to Tuesday’s...
Tri-City Herald

Vikings Restructure Brian O’Neill’s Contract, Create $1.5 Million in Cap Space

The Vikings have converted $1.87 million of right tackle Brian O'Neill's base salary into signing bonus, creating $1.5 million in cap space, per ESPN's Field Yates. This isn't a precursor to a free agent signing or anything along those lines, it just gives the Vikings some much-needed flexibility going forward. They were extremely tight against the cap. They had enough room to add T.J. Hockenson and his small 2022 base salary in a trade, but not much more than that.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Six Things Giants Must Improve in Remaining Games

Few expected the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record through eight weeks in the NFL season. Instead of competing for a top draft pick, new coach Brian Daboll and company have New York in the middle of a playoff race, which is especially noteworthy playing in a division with a 6-2 Cowboys team and an undefeated Eagles team.
Tri-City Herald

Eddie George on Derrick Henry: ‘He’s Their Entire Team’

NASHVILLE – Eddie George can’t say that Derrick Henry is the NFL’s best running back at the moment. However, the franchise’s career rushing leader verbalized what anyone who has seen the Tennessee Titans play in recent weeks – particularly last Sunday – already realizes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Final Thoughts: Time to Tee it Up in Tennessee vs Georgia

We are mere hours away from College Football's biggest game to date in the 2022 season. As the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers get set to tee it up between the hedges against the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. There's been ample analysis at this point. Countless hours were spent dissecting this...
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Pistons Fall To Handicapped Cavaliers In Demoralizing 112-88 Loss

This one was tough to watch. Any 20+ points loss is no fun for fans and players alike; however, the lack of fight against an injured team is discouraging, to say the least. The Cavs were without their starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Yet, Cleveland came out guns blazing and put on a show from three-point land. The supporting cast of Cleveland's team stepped up in the absence of their superstars - who have naturally carried this team to immediate success.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy