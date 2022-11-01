Mary Tinnell Martin, 97, of Appomattox passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Appomattox Health and Rehab. She was the wife of the late Asa Terrell Martin. Born in Appomattox County on October 24, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry Tinnell and Rosa Johnson Tinnell. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and member of the UMW. She had retired as a supervisor with Courtland Manufacturing Company.

