Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
timesvirginian.com
Local mom, daughter excel in ‘I Am Woman’ 5K race
Appomattox mother and daughter Jamie and Madison Martin participated in the 15th Annual “I Am Woman” 5K run in Lynchburg. Over 400 female runners and walkers took part in the female-only race. Madison won the race with a time of 21:24. Jamie placed second in her age group.
timesvirginian.com
Martin sets ACHS cross country record in regional meet
Appomattox County High School (ACHS) cross country runner Madison Martin set a new school record in a 3.1-mile course with a time of 20.09 at Wednesday's VHSL Regional Championship meet in Salem. Martin finished fifth overall in the girls competition and qualifies to run in the VHSL State Championships on...
timesvirginian.com
ACHS Marching Band wins fourth Grand Champion award in five years
The Appomattox County High School Marching Raiders band are Grand Champions again in 2022. This marks the third season in a row with a Grand Champion award and the fourth in five seasons. The competition was held in Sanford, N.C. The band won first place in the categories of Music,...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox fire survivors appear on national TV show
Aalaysia Canada, a 12-year-old hero, and her mother Chantae Patterson from Appomattox appeared on national television Tuesday on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and received $10,000 toward a new home. On Oct. 17, their home on the 10,000 block of Stonewall Road went up in flames. Canada, a middle...
timesvirginian.com
Raider volleyball enters regionals at perfect 20-0, host quarterfinal tonight
The Appomattox Raiders volleyball team wrapped up another perfect regular season on Thursday, Oct. 27 with a three set sweep of William Campbell (25-12, 25-11, 25-12), improving their overall record to 20-0 (12-0 in the Dogwood District). It is the Raiders’ third consecutive year in which they’ve finished undefeated in...
timesvirginian.com
Ground Zero Flag to arrive in Appomattox
Since 2001, the Ground Zero Flag has traveled around and been flown/displayed at hundreds of prominent locations. This evening, the Ground Zero Flag and Marble Cross will be formally transferred by escorted motorcade into Appomattox County. On Saturday morning at 8:46 a.m. - the time of the first terrorist strike...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox FFA Alumni Association meeting to be held Nov. 7 at high school
The Appomattox FFA Alumni Association will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at Appomattox County High School (ACHS), room 327. The mission of the National FFA Alumni Association is to secure the promise of FFA and agricultural education by creating an environment where people and communities can develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox volleyball advances to region semifinal with win over Radford
The Appomattox Raiders volleyball team defeated the visiting Radford Bobcats tonight in the quarterfinal round of the VHSL Class 2C Region Tournament. The Raiders won in three sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-12) to remain undefeated during the 2022 season with an overall record of 21-0. Radford finishes with a 12-10-1 record.
timesvirginian.com
Mary Tinnell Martin
Mary Tinnell Martin, 97, of Appomattox passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Appomattox Health and Rehab. She was the wife of the late Asa Terrell Martin. Born in Appomattox County on October 24, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry Tinnell and Rosa Johnson Tinnell. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and member of the UMW. She had retired as a supervisor with Courtland Manufacturing Company.
timesvirginian.com
Veterans Day to be observed at American Legion Post 104
To commemorate Veterans Day, American Legion Post 104 and Auxiliary Unit 104 along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9855 and Auxiliary Unit 9855 will sponsor a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 104 Headquarters on Oakleigh Avenue in Appomattox. The observance that...
Comments / 0