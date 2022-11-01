Read full article on original website
South Carolina Gov. candidate Joe Cunningham campaigns in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Democratic nominees for Governor Joe Cunningham and Lieutenant Governor Tally Casey held a rally in Beaufort County on Friday. The two hosted the event at Shellring Ale Works in Port Royal as the Nov. 8 election draws near. You can watch the...
Governor Brian Kemp extends suspension of gas tax and supply chain state of emergency
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has once again extended the gas tax suspension and supply chain state of emergency ahead of what he calls a looming diesel shortage. The decision follows OPEC's decision to decrease oil production. "As another holiday season and a looming diesel shortage approaches,...
Economics professor weighs in on gas supply after Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Kemp issued another extension on Georgia’s gas tax moratorium and renewed the supply chain state of emergency on Friday. Both extensions will be effective through Dec. 11. Michael Toma, an economics professor at Georgia Southern University, said the unstable gas market and supply...
Georgia early voting sees uptick in absentee ballots, continued record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Office reported they expect the state to break the two-million mark for in-person voting on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the state's record-breaking turnout continued, with 1,898,223 voters casting their ballots during Early Voting. On Wednesday, 134,318 Georgians cast their ballots.
Record for most SC voters casting early ballots in 1 day broken again
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers Wednesday. By the end of the day on Wednesday, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early, according to the South Carolina State Election Commission.
'It's been tough': SC law enforcement leaders talk recruitment struggles as crime surges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Filling open jobs continues to be a challenge in several industries across the state. But, that issue is putting safety at risk when it comes to having enough police officers on the job. Some law enforcement agencies are missing almost a quarter of their...
Autobell giving thanks to service members offering free car wash on Veterans Day
To express gratitude and thank U.S. military service members on Veterans Day, Autobell is offering all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or equivalent credit toward another wash. Service members can find the offer at all Autobell locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and...
