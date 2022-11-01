ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Georgia early voting sees uptick in absentee ballots, continued record numbers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Office reported they expect the state to break the two-million mark for in-person voting on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the state's record-breaking turnout continued, with 1,898,223 voters casting their ballots during Early Voting. On Wednesday, 134,318 Georgians cast their ballots.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy