Related
KFDM-TV
Nederland City Clerk killed in crash: "She was a constant positive light"
NEDERLAND — The Nederland community and many others in Southeast Texas are mourning the death of City Clerk Gay Ferguson, killed in a head-on crash caused by another driver in Louisiana. Her 3-year-old grandson was injured. Louisiana State Police say the driver of a pickup truck went thru the...
KFDM-TV
First responders extinguish fire at paint and body shop in Groves
GROVES — Firefighters responded to a popular paint and body shop in Groves. A Groves Fire Department official says a fire at Jared's Paint & Body Shop in the 4300 block of N. Link Street (near Hwy 73 and Twin City) was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke...
KFDM-TV
BPD: Suspect car in drive-by may be 2013-2015 silver Avalon
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting that injured a man is possibly a 2013-2015 silver Toyota Avalon. The man was inside a home in the 4300 block of Fonville where the homeowner's two children were also wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, October 29. Jaquetta Cotton told KFDM's Angel San Juan her 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter were treated at a hospital and released.
KFDM-TV
Police release image of car they believe may be linked to drive-by shooting on Fonville
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are releasing images of a vehicle they say may be linked to a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Fonville, injuring a man in the same home where two children were struck in a drive-by a week ago. Police responded to a shots fire call at...
KFDM-TV
Woman describes shock, fear, anger after another drive-by shooting targeting her home
BEAUMONT — A woman says a man injured in a drive-by shooting at her home was alone at the time and helping the family move out after a previous drive-by left her 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter injured. The 26-year-old man was shot at about 10 a.m. Friday in...
KFDM-TV
Vandals steal catalytic converters and ruin Humane Society truck
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a case of vandalism in which thieves removed catalytic converters from two Humane Society vehicles, damaging one so badly it may be a total loss. The Humane Society is asking for help finding the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Humane Society...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police working with DPS to find woman believed to be in imminent danger
DPS says a Houston woman, who was last seen in Beaumont, is believed to be in imminent danger. Beaumont police are working with DPS troopers to locate 39-year-old Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She was reportedly last seen in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street near College Street in Beaumont at about...
Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved
LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed. Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KFDM-TV
DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines - Port Neches man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl
A Port Neches man along with a man from Houston have been trafficking fentanyl in Southeast Texas. The two men pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Marcus Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches and Arthur McDaniels, 46, of Houston pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. This year, authorities say, McDaniels was supplying drugs from...
12newsnow.com
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators Tuesday
The remains of Kolby William Kulhanek will be removed on Tuesday, November 1. The exhumation order was signed by Hardin County Judge Early Stover.
'Lock those doors' : Lumberton residents fall victim to series of vehicle break-ins
LUMBERTON, Texas — A neighborhood in Lumberton experienced a series of car break-ins, leaving residents with stolen money, checks and even firearms. It happened on Friday, October 28th in the early morning hours. Lumberton police tells 12News a man wearing a black hoodie hit a number of homes on...
KFDM-TV
Orange County families adopt children during National Adoption Awareness Month
TEXAS — A young boy, 17 months old, greeted in an Orange County court room by his 40 new family members. This was the couples first time adopting. Another child leaving the foster care system, a special needs girl, joining a family that had previously adopted her special needs sister. This was this family's third time adopting, and they hope today's event can inspire other families to open their homes.
KFDM-TV
Thousands of people attended the Home Instead Senior Expo hosted by KFDM/Fox 4
BEAUMONT — There were dozens of vendors with one mission at the Home Instead Senior Expo on Thursday. The mission was to improve the lives of seniors in Southeast Texas. KFDM/Fox 4 News hosted the event that included 60 vendors, 30 door prizes and entertainment. We estimate more than...
bluebonnetnews.com
One killed, two persons hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Dayton
A Halloween night accident resulted in the death of one Liberty County resident and the hospitalization of two other crash victims. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, the accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of SH 146 south. Preliminary information suggests a male driver in a GMC Yukon was pulling out of a driveway on the east side of the highway and veered into the path of an Infinity SUV.
kjas.com
UPDATE - Kirbyville woman reported missing has been found safe
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Leslie Smith had been found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the family of a Kirbyville woman has reported her as missing. According to the department, 31-year-old Leslie Smith was last seen on Sunday walking away from her residence on County Road 537 near Kirbyville.
KFDM-TV
Man indicted for murder, other charges in hit-and-run crash that killed high school senior
POLK COUNTY — The Polk County grand jury has indicted a man from The Woodlands for a September 2021 hit-and-run crash that left a Livingston High School student dead, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Polk County Today is reporting that the Polk County grand...
KFDM-TV
Port Neches man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking throughout Southeast Texas
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — U.S. Attorney's Office - Two Southeast Texas men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Arthur Wilson McDaniels, 46, of Houston. and Marcus Terrance Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches, each pleaded guilty to...
KFDM-TV
Port of Beaumont awarded $26 million for projects that will expand the port
BEAUMONT — The Port of Beaumont has been awarded $26.4 million for projects that will expand the port and help the environment. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams explains.
KFDM-TV
Jasper County Pct. 3 residents to vote on whether to allow alcohol sales
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Precinct 3 residents are voting on whether stores will be allowed to sell alcohol. If it passes, alcohol would be legal to purchase outside of city limits. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack spoke with one local business owner who helped push the issue forward.
