Tyler County, TX

KFDM-TV

BPD: Suspect car in drive-by may be 2013-2015 silver Avalon

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting that injured a man is possibly a 2013-2015 silver Toyota Avalon. The man was inside a home in the 4300 block of Fonville where the homeowner's two children were also wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, October 29. Jaquetta Cotton told KFDM's Angel San Juan her 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter were treated at a hospital and released.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Vandals steal catalytic converters and ruin Humane Society truck

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a case of vandalism in which thieves removed catalytic converters from two Humane Society vehicles, damaging one so badly it may be a total loss. The Humane Society is asking for help finding the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Humane Society...
BEAUMONT, TX
Classic Rock Q107

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KFDM-TV

Orange County families adopt children during National Adoption Awareness Month

TEXAS — A young boy, 17 months old, greeted in an Orange County court room by his 40 new family members. This was the couples first time adopting. Another child leaving the foster care system, a special needs girl, joining a family that had previously adopted her special needs sister. This was this family's third time adopting, and they hope today's event can inspire other families to open their homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

One killed, two persons hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Dayton

A Halloween night accident resulted in the death of one Liberty County resident and the hospitalization of two other crash victims. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, the accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of SH 146 south. Preliminary information suggests a male driver in a GMC Yukon was pulling out of a driveway on the east side of the highway and veered into the path of an Infinity SUV.
DAYTON, TX
kjas.com

UPDATE - Kirbyville woman reported missing has been found safe

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Leslie Smith had been found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the family of a Kirbyville woman has reported her as missing. According to the department, 31-year-old Leslie Smith was last seen on Sunday walking away from her residence on County Road 537 near Kirbyville.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KFDM-TV

Jasper County Pct. 3 residents to vote on whether to allow alcohol sales

JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Precinct 3 residents are voting on whether stores will be allowed to sell alcohol. If it passes, alcohol would be legal to purchase outside of city limits. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack spoke with one local business owner who helped push the issue forward.

