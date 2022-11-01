ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Downtown Jamestown Park Renovated

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly renovated park in Downtown Jamestown has officially reopened to the public, after it was closed for several years due to structural issues. Known as Potter’s Terrace, officials cut the ribbon on this newly remodeled new green space on Thursday. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Eldred to End Ambulance Service

Eldred is ending its ambulance service. The Borough Volunteer Fire Department has announced that it will be ending its emergency medical services as of the end of the year. Among the reasons cited for decision are a declining population, rising costs, and a lack of volunteers. The Department said they...
ELDRED, PA
erienewsnow.com

LECOM Opens New School of Podiatric Medicine

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has announced a new School of Podiatric Medicine. It'll be the 11th in the country. The four-year program will be located on their main campus in Erie. And offer a unique curricular collaboration with LECOM's College of Medicine. Podiatrists are key healthcare team members in helping remain active and healthy.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Downtown Partnership Announces Winter Season Events

Erie Downtown Partnership held a press conference on Friday to discuss the upcoming Downtown winter events. On Thursday, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced on Erie News Now First at 4, a popup ice skating rink is coming to Perry Square Saturday, November 26th. The ice skating rink will remain open...
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk police announce winter parking changes

DUNKRIK, N.Y (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department announced Thursday the city’s winter parking changes. Alternate and overnight parking rules go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 6 and remain effective until Saturday, April 1, 2023. Overnight parking is prohibited on the following streets from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Brigham Road, from Lakeshore Drive South […]
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas proposes more funding for city attorney's position

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says he is currently looking to fill the city attorney's position, following Richard Morrisroe's decision to leave the post at the end of the year. Rosas, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday, says that's one of the reasons he has included more funding for the position in the proposed 2023 city budget. He feels the city should have a full-time attorney to work with department heads and the mayor...
chautauquatoday.com

Universal Stainless Announces Labor Agreement at Dunkirk Facility

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the hourly employees at its Dunkirk facility represented by United Steelworkers Local 2693-01. The new agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit and is effective as of Tuesday. The new contract maintains the flexible work rule terms and profit-sharing incentives. The Dunkirk facility is located at 830 Brigham Road.
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only

November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance

Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

McKean County Non-Profit Receives Grant

CARE for Children Receives Grant from Renodin Foundation. Bradford, PA – The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, a Ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, New York, has donated $3,000 to CARE for Children/Safe Kids Pennsylvania – McKean County Partnership to purchase mini cribs, mattresses and crib sheets to ensure a safe sleep environment for young children.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Department Receives Funding for New Fleet of Motorcycles

The Erie Police Department will be able to add five new motorcycles to its fleet thanks to $100,000 in new funding. The funding will support needed upgrades to the current fleet of motorcycles. Additionally, the new motorcycles will have advanced safety features, like upgraded ABS braking systems to help keep the Erie Police Department safe.
wesb.com

Lockdown at Gowanda Central School

A false alarm led to a lockdown at Gowanda Central School Tuesday morning. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out at 9:09 AM for an unspecified threat and cleared the school with the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gowanda Police, North Collins Police, the New York State Police, and other emergency personnel.
GOWANDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy