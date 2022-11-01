Read full article on original website
Downtown Jamestown Park Renovated
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly renovated park in Downtown Jamestown has officially reopened to the public, after it was closed for several years due to structural issues. Known as Potter’s Terrace, officials cut the ribbon on this newly remodeled new green space on Thursday. The...
Eldred to End Ambulance Service
Eldred is ending its ambulance service. The Borough Volunteer Fire Department has announced that it will be ending its emergency medical services as of the end of the year. Among the reasons cited for decision are a declining population, rising costs, and a lack of volunteers. The Department said they...
Jamestown shuts down two illegal cannabis dispensaries
Two illegal Jamestown cannabis dispensaries were shut down after it was found that both businesses never received a license to sell cannabis.
LECOM Opens New School of Podiatric Medicine
The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has announced a new School of Podiatric Medicine. It'll be the 11th in the country. The four-year program will be located on their main campus in Erie. And offer a unique curricular collaboration with LECOM's College of Medicine. Podiatrists are key healthcare team members in helping remain active and healthy.
Erie Downtown Partnership Announces Winter Season Events
Erie Downtown Partnership held a press conference on Friday to discuss the upcoming Downtown winter events. On Thursday, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced on Erie News Now First at 4, a popup ice skating rink is coming to Perry Square Saturday, November 26th. The ice skating rink will remain open...
Dunkirk police announce winter parking changes
DUNKRIK, N.Y (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department announced Thursday the city’s winter parking changes. Alternate and overnight parking rules go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 6 and remain effective until Saturday, April 1, 2023. Overnight parking is prohibited on the following streets from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Brigham Road, from Lakeshore Drive South […]
Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
Rosas proposes more funding for city attorney's position
Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says he is currently looking to fill the city attorney's position, following Richard Morrisroe's decision to leave the post at the end of the year. Rosas, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday, says that's one of the reasons he has included more funding for the position in the proposed 2023 city budget. He feels the city should have a full-time attorney to work with department heads and the mayor...
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Universal Stainless Announces Labor Agreement at Dunkirk Facility
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the hourly employees at its Dunkirk facility represented by United Steelworkers Local 2693-01. The new agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit and is effective as of Tuesday. The new contract maintains the flexible work rule terms and profit-sharing incentives. The Dunkirk facility is located at 830 Brigham Road.
Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only
November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
“Chautauqua County Voter Integrity” Volunteers Under Investigation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Over the weekend, a group in Chautauqua County went door-to-door claiming to verify voter information. Now, New York State’s Attorney General is looking into the matter. Chautauqua County’s Board of Election Commissioners tell WNY News Now that the group, branded as “Chautauqua...
Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
McKean County Non-Profit Receives Grant
CARE for Children Receives Grant from Renodin Foundation. Bradford, PA – The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, a Ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, New York, has donated $3,000 to CARE for Children/Safe Kids Pennsylvania – McKean County Partnership to purchase mini cribs, mattresses and crib sheets to ensure a safe sleep environment for young children.
Erie Police Department Receives Funding for New Fleet of Motorcycles
The Erie Police Department will be able to add five new motorcycles to its fleet thanks to $100,000 in new funding. The funding will support needed upgrades to the current fleet of motorcycles. Additionally, the new motorcycles will have advanced safety features, like upgraded ABS braking systems to help keep the Erie Police Department safe.
Lockdown at Gowanda Central School
A false alarm led to a lockdown at Gowanda Central School Tuesday morning. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out at 9:09 AM for an unspecified threat and cleared the school with the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gowanda Police, North Collins Police, the New York State Police, and other emergency personnel.
Chautauqua County voters talk issues top of mind ahead of Election Day
With just days to go voters are ready for Election Day, especially in Chautauqua County. Some voters are heading to the polling sites with several key issues top of mind.
Reports of 'voter integrity' group in Chautauqua Co. a 'distraction, concern' for Board of Elections officials
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Bipartisan elections officials in Mayville say they’re dealing with something they’ve never seen in the lead-up to an election, a group of unknown individuals going door to door asking people about their voter history. According to Brian Abram and Luz Torres, the Republican,...
