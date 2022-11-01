ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Snapchat users to receive up to $5,000 each after $35million settlement but must act by an exact date – who is eligible

ILLINOIS Snapchat users are running out of time to file a claim for a chance to receive up to $5,000 following the company's multi-million dollar settlement. The lawsuit, filed in May, accused Snapchat of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting users' biometric info without their consent through their lenses and filter features.
ILLINOIS STATE
Engadget

FTC says ed tech company Chegg exposed data belonging to 40 million users

You may trust Chegg with your textbooks or tutoring, but regulators aren't quite so confident. The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint accusing education tech provider Chegg of "careless" security practices that compromised personal data since 2017. Among the violations, the company reportedly exposed sensitive info for roughly 40 million customers in 2018 after a former contractor used their login to access a third-party database. The content included names, email addresses, passwords and even content like religion, sexual orientation and parents' income ranges. The info eventually turned up for sale through the online black market.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month

There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Fox40

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income payment to be sent today

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments today. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
CBS News

Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
TheStreet

FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug

On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.

