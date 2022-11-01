ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Two charged in Cortland County burglary and assault

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On July 25th, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville.

Police determined that Alejandro Maldonado, 29 of Syracuse, and Leonard Walker, unlawfully entered the Route 11 residence and assaulted a victim while inside.

A warrant was obtained by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for the arrest of Maldonado and Walker on the following charges:

  • Burglary in the Second Degree (Felony)
  • Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor)
  • Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor)

The warrant was served to Walker on October 12th.

Walker was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $1,000 cash bail or $5,000 bond and will appear in court on November 9th.

The warrant was later served to Maldonado on October 29th. He was arraigned through CAP and released on his own recognizance.

Maldonado is set the appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on November 8th.

News Channel 34

