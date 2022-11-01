On Sunday, the 2-6 Carolina Panthers head to Cincinnati to take on the 4-4 Bengals. Here's what how our staff thinks the game will turn out:. The defending AFC champion Bengals have been playing well lately, winning three of their last four games by double-digits. Even without Ja'Marr Chase or Chidobe Awuzie, the Bengals host plenty of talent on both sides of the ball that will make things tough for Carolina. With that said, PJ Walker and the offense are looking more comfortable by the week under Steve Wilks' direction. DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall are finding their footing, and the Bengals have an exploitable secondary. The Panthers will keep this a game, but will have a hard time matching the Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins- Joe Mixon monster tit for tat over the course of a 60 minute game. If Carolina's defensive line can produce against a Bengals offensive line that is allowing the second-most sacks per game in the NFL, they might be able to steal this one on the road.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO