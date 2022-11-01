ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Staff Score Predictions for Panthers at Bengals

On Sunday, the 2-6 Carolina Panthers head to Cincinnati to take on the 4-4 Bengals. Here's what how our staff thinks the game will turn out:. The defending AFC champion Bengals have been playing well lately, winning three of their last four games by double-digits. Even without Ja'Marr Chase or Chidobe Awuzie, the Bengals host plenty of talent on both sides of the ball that will make things tough for Carolina. With that said, PJ Walker and the offense are looking more comfortable by the week under Steve Wilks' direction. DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall are finding their footing, and the Bengals have an exploitable secondary. The Panthers will keep this a game, but will have a hard time matching the Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins- Joe Mixon monster tit for tat over the course of a 60 minute game. If Carolina's defensive line can produce against a Bengals offensive line that is allowing the second-most sacks per game in the NFL, they might be able to steal this one on the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bills vs. Jets: ‘Dangerous’ Offensive Duo; Nyheim Hines Playing?

The Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to take on a young Jets team on Sunday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows the challenges the team, and in particular, quarterback Zach Wilson and receiver Garrett Wilson present his defense. “Both young players, No. 1,” McDermott said on the Jets pair....
BUFFALO, NY
Vikings Restructure Brian O’Neill’s Contract, Create $1.5 Million in Cap Space

The Vikings have converted $1.87 million of right tackle Brian O'Neill's base salary into signing bonus, creating $1.5 million in cap space, per ESPN's Field Yates. This isn't a precursor to a free agent signing or anything along those lines, it just gives the Vikings some much-needed flexibility going forward. They were extremely tight against the cap. They had enough room to add T.J. Hockenson and his small 2022 base salary in a trade, but not much more than that.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dolphins Elevate O-Lineman for Chicago Game

The Miami Dolphins made their weekly practice squad elevation Saturday, and for the sixth time in nine games it involved an offensive lineman. Tackle Kion Smith got the elevation for the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the second time he's been elevated this season. It also happened for the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
CHICAGO, IL
Six Things Giants Must Improve in Remaining Games

Few expected the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record through eight weeks in the NFL season. Instead of competing for a top draft pick, new coach Brian Daboll and company have New York in the middle of a playoff race, which is especially noteworthy playing in a division with a 6-2 Cowboys team and an undefeated Eagles team.
Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus. "As the 14th overall selection...
BALTIMORE, MD
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Looking For Much Needed Win Over Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati wants to forget about their performance against the Browns in Week 8. They quickly shifted their focus to their matchup with the Panthers on Sunday. At the start of the season, this game appeared to be a sure-fire win for the Bengals. That isn't the case anymore. Although Cincinnati is favored in this one, Carolina has nothing to lose.
CINCINNATI, OH
Eddie George on Derrick Henry: ‘He’s Their Entire Team’

NASHVILLE – Eddie George can’t say that Derrick Henry is the NFL’s best running back at the moment. However, the franchise’s career rushing leader verbalized what anyone who has seen the Tennessee Titans play in recent weeks – particularly last Sunday – already realizes.
NASHVILLE, TN
‘Dallas Day’ in Houston Keeps Texans Reeling

HOUSTON - The Eagles were in South Texas on Thursday night, outlasting the upstart Houston Texans, 29-17, to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Despite the location being Jalen Hurts’ adopted hometown (he’s technically from the Houston suburb of Channelview), there was plenty of Dallas talk as well.
HOUSTON, TX
Packers at Lions: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have been bad. The Detroit Lions have been worse. The Packers have lost four in a row headed into Sunday’s NFC North matchups at Ford Field. The Lions have lost five in a row. The Packers’ defense has been a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Eagles Make History by Running Record to 8-0

HOUSTON – The last time the Eagles were 8-0…well, they’ve never been 8-0. That’s where they are now after beating the Houston Texans 29-14 at NRG Stadium, breaking free from a 14-14 halftime tie with a second-half surge that saw Jalen Hurts throw two touchdown passes, the defense intercept two passes, and Javon Hargrave collect two of his career-high three sacks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

