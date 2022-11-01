Read full article on original website
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - You have another chance to win what is now the largest lottery jackpot in history on Saturday. Kentucky Lottery officials say they want everyone to have a chance to win that money. So, they were handing out vouchers for free lottery tickets in Frankfort Friday morning at Kroger.
Powerball jackpot reaches world record at $1.6 billion
NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.6 billion with a cash option amount of $782.4 million. Officials say the jackpot ranks as the largest prize in history, surpassing the previous world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot. President and CEO Mary Harville said, “We are due for a […]
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
Two $1 million winning lottery tickets sold in Ohio
Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio during Monday night's drawing. The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. Ohio lottery officials said a $1 million winning ticket was sold by Par-Mar on State Route 7 in Newport, and another was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart on Milan Avenue in Norwalk.
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
Hundreds line up for free $1.2 billion Kentucky Lottery ticket giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Lottery hosted an event from 10a.m. to 11a.m. on Wednesday at the Kroger on Mud Lane in Louisville to give away free tickets and t-shirts. The second largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history is up for grabs Wednesday night: $1.2 billion. Kentucky Lottery said...
Kentucky Lottery giving away coupons for free Powerball tickets; here's where
In honor of the $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot being drawn on Wednesday, the Kentucky Lottery is giving away coupons for free tickets. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kroger at 5001 Mud Lane, the Kentucky Lottery will be giving away a limited number of free Powerball tickets.
Kentucky woman wins $2 million Powerball prize
(LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman won $2 million on a Powerball ticket. The Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week with the winning ticket. Lottery officials say her husband bought the tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He said he bought the tickets for family members and divvied the tickets up once he got home.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 574 that changed Kentucky’s election system for the first time since 1891. The new law offers three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, Kentuckians can cast their votes prior to Election Day.
Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave Adds Massive Tour That Takes You to River Styx, Gothic Avenue, and More
Kentucky's Mammoth Cave adds a new mammoth-sized tour (see what we did there?). Did you know that Kentucky's very own Mammoth Cave holds the record for the longest cave system in the world? It's true, and it keeps getting longer! In fact, in September 2022 cave researchers discovered 6 more miles of passages, so they're constantly discovering new things about Mammoth Cave. Currently, the cave system is 426 miles long! If you laid the entire cave system out end to end it would stretch from Evansville and almost make it to Detroit Michigan (that's a whole lot of cave to explore)!
Study shows Indiana’s most popular McDonald’s item
(WANE) — Even though McDonald’s offers many items on its menu, a recent study showed that Indiana, as well as a vast majority of the U.S., prefer one item above all else. A report from pricelisto.com compiled search volume data to determine the five most popular McDonald’s menu items by state, and the iconic Big Mac topped the charts for nearly every state, with only Alaska preferring something else to the Big Mac.
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
'Reel' big legend haunts river goers in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Being "Kentuckiana Proud" is about highlighting the people, places and things in our community often overlooked. But it's hard not to overlook something quite literally lurking underneath the surface. We're digging into an old urban legend you've probably heard or told yourself about a human eating...
Special regulations in place for Kentucky deer hunting season
Special deer hunting regulations in western Kentucky should help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which has not been detected so far in the commonwealth. Special Surveillance Zone regulations apply in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Hickman, and Fulton counties. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife set modern gun season...
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, every day of the week.
