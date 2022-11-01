ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WEHT/WTVW

Powerball jackpot reaches world record at $1.6 billion

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.6 billion with a cash option amount of $782.4 million.  Officials say the jackpot ranks as the largest prize in history, surpassing the previous world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot.   President and CEO Mary Harville said, “We are due for a […]
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Two $1 million winning lottery tickets sold in Ohio

Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio during Monday night's drawing. The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. Ohio lottery officials said a $1 million winning ticket was sold by Par-Mar on State Route 7 in Newport, and another was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart on Milan Avenue in Norwalk.
OHIO STATE
WBKO

Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKR

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Kentucky woman wins $2 million Powerball prize

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman won $2 million on a Powerball ticket. The Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week with the winning ticket. Lottery officials say her husband bought the tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He said he bought the tickets for family members and divvied the tickets up once he got home.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 574 that changed Kentucky’s election system for the first time since 1891. The new law offers three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, Kentuckians can cast their votes prior to Election Day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave Adds Massive Tour That Takes You to River Styx, Gothic Avenue, and More

Kentucky's Mammoth Cave adds a new mammoth-sized tour (see what we did there?). Did you know that Kentucky's very own Mammoth Cave holds the record for the longest cave system in the world? It's true, and it keeps getting longer! In fact, in September 2022 cave researchers discovered 6 more miles of passages, so they're constantly discovering new things about Mammoth Cave. Currently, the cave system is 426 miles long! If you laid the entire cave system out end to end it would stretch from Evansville and almost make it to Detroit Michigan (that's a whole lot of cave to explore)!
KENTUCKY STATE
WANE-TV

Study shows Indiana’s most popular McDonald’s item

(WANE) — Even though McDonald’s offers many items on its menu, a recent study showed that Indiana, as well as a vast majority of the U.S., prefer one item above all else. A report from pricelisto.com compiled search volume data to determine the five most popular McDonald’s menu items by state, and the iconic Big Mac topped the charts for nearly every state, with only Alaska preferring something else to the Big Mac.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

'Reel' big legend haunts river goers in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Being "Kentuckiana Proud" is about highlighting the people, places and things in our community often overlooked. But it's hard not to overlook something quite literally lurking underneath the surface. We're digging into an old urban legend you've probably heard or told yourself about a human eating...
WISCONSIN STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Special regulations in place for Kentucky deer hunting season

Special deer hunting regulations in western Kentucky should help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which has not been detected so far in the commonwealth. Special Surveillance Zone regulations apply in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Hickman, and Fulton counties. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife set modern gun season...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE

