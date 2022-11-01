Galleria Dallas has been one of the top holiday destinations for shoppers across North Texas and around the world for nearly four decades. From the iconic 95-foot-tall Christmas tree to Missile Toes, the ice-skating Santa who shoots fireworks from his skates, the holiday celebration at Galleria Dallas is recognized as one of the grandest nationwide. The holiday season at Galleria Dallas kicks off Nov. 6 with the decorating of America’s tallest indoor Christmas tree, which features nearly a half-million lights, 10,000 ornaments and a 100-pound, 10-foot-tall LED star. The tree will be complete on the evening of Nov. 10. The festivities continue throughout the season with live entertainment and numerous other holiday events, Nov. 18-Jan. 7.

