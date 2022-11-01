ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cozy Fall Date Night Ideas

The weather is cooler, evenings are longer, and there’s nothing better than a cozy date night with someone you love. Enjoy a glass of wine, a walk around the park, or live music on your fall date night in Addison. Take advantage of the cooler weather by taking a...
The Civic League Presents the Annual Holiday Home Tour

The Civic League welcomes you to the annual Holiday Home Tour this November 11, 12, and 13. Tour three fabulously decorated homes in Carrollton and Farmers Branch. The homes support historical themes from Mexico, France, and America, and are fully decorated for the holiday season. Get an early start on holiday decor ideas as your tour these three beautiful homes!
CARROLLTON, TX
Galleria Dallas Hosts Magical Holiday Celebrations

Galleria Dallas has been one of the top holiday destinations for shoppers across North Texas and around the world for nearly four decades. From the iconic 95-foot-tall Christmas tree to Missile Toes, the ice-skating Santa who shoots fireworks from his skates, the holiday celebration at Galleria Dallas is recognized as one of the grandest nationwide. The holiday season at Galleria Dallas kicks off Nov. 6 with the decorating of America’s tallest indoor Christmas tree, which features nearly a half-million lights, 10,000 ornaments and a 100-pound, 10-foot-tall LED star. The tree will be complete on the evening of Nov. 10. The festivities continue throughout the season with live entertainment and numerous other holiday events, Nov. 18-Jan. 7.
DALLAS, TX

