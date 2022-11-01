Salvation Army seeks volunteers to ring bells

LIMA — Are you wanting to help the Lima community? Why not ring a bell for a couple of hours to benefit people in the area?

The Salvation Army always needs bell ringers. Kettles and bells will be out Monday throughout the Lima area.

Paul Downing, operations coordinator said, “The biggest need is that 3 to 7 time period. That’s the hardest time to fill. But we’ll take any time, any day. Just give us a call at 419-224-9055 extension 211, and we’ll hook you up with a place to go and stand and have a great time raising some money and helping people in the community.”

The Salvation Army is also offering Christmas assistance to anyone in need. The final sign-up is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Salvation Army at 614 E. Market Street. If you need more information, call 419-224-9055 extension 216 and speak with Angela. To be eligible one must show proof of income, proof of expenses, ID for adults, birth certificates for children and social security cards for everybody in the household.

“It seems like a lot, but it really helps us out,” said Downing.

Christmas assistance includes food for all families and toys for children 12 and younger.