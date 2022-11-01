Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Observer
Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals
In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
addisonmagazine.com
Galleria Dallas Hosts Magical Holiday Celebrations
Galleria Dallas has been one of the top holiday destinations for shoppers across North Texas and around the world for nearly four decades. From the iconic 95-foot-tall Christmas tree to Missile Toes, the ice-skating Santa who shoots fireworks from his skates, the holiday celebration at Galleria Dallas is recognized as one of the grandest nationwide. The holiday season at Galleria Dallas kicks off Nov. 6 with the decorating of America’s tallest indoor Christmas tree, which features nearly a half-million lights, 10,000 ornaments and a 100-pound, 10-foot-tall LED star. The tree will be complete on the evening of Nov. 10. The festivities continue throughout the season with live entertainment and numerous other holiday events, Nov. 18-Jan. 7.
Dallasites' relationships crumble on Netflix's "Love Is Blind"
We binged last week's "Love Is Blind" episodes too quickly and hated having to wait for new episodes, which are finally out today. Catch up fast: The last three episodes show the five engaged couples — out of 30 singles from Dallas — living together. The couples now...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 4-6
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 10: Comedian/actor Chris Rock performs his stand-up comedy routine during a stop of his Total Blackout tour at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino on June 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Imag. Chris Rock at Toyota Music Factory...
addisonmagazine.com
The Civic League Presents the Annual Holiday Home Tour
The Civic League welcomes you to the annual Holiday Home Tour this November 11, 12, and 13. Tour three fabulously decorated homes in Carrollton and Farmers Branch. The homes support historical themes from Mexico, France, and America, and are fully decorated for the holiday season. Get an early start on holiday decor ideas as your tour these three beautiful homes!
fox4news.com
‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ features tiny Michael Jackson impersonator from Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A toddler from Fort Worth is going viral for his Michael Jackson impersonations. 3-year-old Landon Dickerson Jr. has more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok. His parents, Erika and Landon Sr., said he loves to dress up as the King of Pop every day and asks...
Wednesday's Child: They've spent the last 11 years in foster care, but these 2 brothers still believe God will find their forever family
DALLAS — In today's Wednesday's Child, “Pure of heart” is a great way to describe brothers 14-year-old Octavion and 15-year-old Kristopher. WFAA spent time with them at Altitude Trampoline Park in Cedar Hill. They caught a lot of air on the trampolines. It's nice to jump high,...
addisonmagazine.com
7 Things to Do This Week 11/2 – 11/6
Your Addison weekend guide is here, packed with plenty to do in the North Dallas Corridor this week. Celebrate cool weather with the perfect happy hour spot, a place for a date, or some weekend entertainment. Read on for this week’s 7 things to do!. Happy Hour. #1. Ron’s...
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
addisonmagazine.com
Beat the Afternoon Slump in the Office
It is safe to say that almost everyone has had an afternoon slump at the office once or twice. If you do not know what an afternoon slump is, it simply means where you start to get sleepy, lazy and/or tired. We will discuss a few tips to help you beat the crash.
The 'People's Fridge' stolen from Oak Cliff store; owners share surveillance to help catch thieves
DALLAS — An Oak Cliff refrigerator meant to help people in need during the pandemic has been stolen. Hundreds of people relied on it weekly to get food. Now, the owner of the store where the refrigerator once sat is sharing surveillance video with WFAA, hoping to catch the suspects.
Burglars Ransack Texas Shoe Store In Hopes Of Big Score But Get Bamboozled
Talk about instant karma.
dallasexpress.com
Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains
A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
WFAA
On Dia de Los Muertos, mom honors 16-year-old daughter shot to death in Northwest Dallas
Sara Alvarez, 16, was shot to death at an apartment complex in August 2020. Her accused killer is still out there.
fsrmagazine.com
STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Slight chance of large hail, tornadoes this Friday
There could be severe weather on Friday, including a small chance of large hail and even a few tornadoes. The current forecast shows the storm system moving in from the west on Friday morning before possibly becoming strong to severe in the Metroplex on Friday afternoon to evening. The National...
fox4news.com
Donate your leftover Halloween candy to a great cause
IRVING, Texas - If you are looking to beat temptation and get rid of your Halloween candy, there are better things to do than just throw it away. Porter's Army Navy in Irving is asking families to bring in any leftover candy to be sent to troops overseas. You can...
Was this your ticket? $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in North Texas
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start in their 2022-23 NFL season, the TCU Horned Frogs are the pleasant surprise of the college football season and both teams are winning ball games.
Some North Texas schools moving football games due to severe weather threat on Friday
Forecasters think there’s a strong chance of heavy rain on Friday in North Texas – and many school districts are wondering what to do about Friday night football. Two are already moving games.
Comments / 0