Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals

In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
Galleria Dallas Hosts Magical Holiday Celebrations

Galleria Dallas has been one of the top holiday destinations for shoppers across North Texas and around the world for nearly four decades. From the iconic 95-foot-tall Christmas tree to Missile Toes, the ice-skating Santa who shoots fireworks from his skates, the holiday celebration at Galleria Dallas is recognized as one of the grandest nationwide. The holiday season at Galleria Dallas kicks off Nov. 6 with the decorating of America’s tallest indoor Christmas tree, which features nearly a half-million lights, 10,000 ornaments and a 100-pound, 10-foot-tall LED star. The tree will be complete on the evening of Nov. 10. The festivities continue throughout the season with live entertainment and numerous other holiday events, Nov. 18-Jan. 7.
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 4-6

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 10: Comedian/actor Chris Rock performs his stand-up comedy routine during a stop of his Total Blackout tour at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino on June 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Imag. Chris Rock at Toyota Music Factory...
The Civic League Presents the Annual Holiday Home Tour

The Civic League welcomes you to the annual Holiday Home Tour this November 11, 12, and 13. Tour three fabulously decorated homes in Carrollton and Farmers Branch. The homes support historical themes from Mexico, France, and America, and are fully decorated for the holiday season. Get an early start on holiday decor ideas as your tour these three beautiful homes!
7 Things to Do This Week 11/2 – 11/6

Your Addison weekend guide is here, packed with plenty to do in the North Dallas Corridor this week. Celebrate cool weather with the perfect happy hour spot, a place for a date, or some weekend entertainment. Read on for this week’s 7 things to do!. Happy Hour. #1. Ron’s...
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth

The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
Beat the Afternoon Slump in the Office

It is safe to say that almost everyone has had an afternoon slump at the office once or twice. If you do not know what an afternoon slump is, it simply means where you start to get sleepy, lazy and/or tired. We will discuss a few tips to help you beat the crash.
Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains

A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
Dallas weather: Slight chance of large hail, tornadoes this Friday

There could be severe weather on Friday, including a small chance of large hail and even a few tornadoes. The current forecast shows the storm system moving in from the west on Friday morning before possibly becoming strong to severe in the Metroplex on Friday afternoon to evening. The National...
Donate your leftover Halloween candy to a great cause

IRVING, Texas - If you are looking to beat temptation and get rid of your Halloween candy, there are better things to do than just throw it away. Porter's Army Navy in Irving is asking families to bring in any leftover candy to be sent to troops overseas. You can...
