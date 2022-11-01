Governor Hochul is calling on the New York State Police's Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate the discovery of racist graffiti at Forts Ferry Elementary School. Racial slurs were found over the weekend and windows at the school were also broken. The superintendent released a statement noting that the principal of the school is African American and saying he wants the community to come together to denounce this form of hatred. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

2 DAYS AGO