Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Warm-Weather Lovers Flock To This Arizona City The Most During Winter
Snowbird season is upon us. Where will you travel to in hopes of avoiding the frostbite?. WalletHub compiled a list of the most popular warm-weather travel destinations in the United States. Here's how they did it:. To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination
Do you love trying new restaurants, checking out local ice cream shops, and knowing the best places for specials and happy hours? Congratulations, you're a foodie! You're typically the one to plenty of eateries on a list whenever you're visiting different towns, cities, and states. For those looking to bookmark...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Sandwich In North Carolina
Sandwiches come in many shapes and varieties sure to please, from Philly cheesesteaks in the the northeast and cubanos popular in Florida to fish sandwiches and lobster rolls made with the freshest seafood for the tastiest bite. Food and Wine searched the country for the "icons and legends" of sandwiches...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
iheart.com
Florida Dad Defends His Daughters' Photos Of Their Homecoming Dresses
When proud Florida dad shared a photo of his daughters' homecoming looks, he wasn't prepared for a viral reaction. People came after this Florida dad and his daughters claiming their Homecoming dresses were to provocative for their age. What do you think?. A Florida dad said he went "Papa Bear"...
iheart.com
Heartbreaking News After A Shooting At An Inland Empire Halloween Party!
An Inland Empire high school sophomore was killed after gunfire erupted at a Halloween party. The party was held Monday night in Bloomington where police estimate there were around 300 people there. The sophomore attended Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga and was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
iheart.com
O'Rourke Outraises Abbott As Abbott Pulls Away In Polls
Campaign reports released Tuesday show Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke outraised Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in October. O'Rourke topped Abbott's fundraising figure by more than $1.5 million, leading the incumbent for the third straight reporting period. The race is now the most expensive campaign for Texas governor in the state's history. But with the election less than a week away, a new poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston shows Abbott a 13-point lead, his widest margin yet.
iheart.com
Hochul Calling on State Police Task Force to Investigate Racist Graffiti
Governor Hochul is calling on the New York State Police's Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate the discovery of racist graffiti at Forts Ferry Elementary School. Racial slurs were found over the weekend and windows at the school were also broken. The superintendent released a statement noting that the principal of the school is African American and saying he wants the community to come together to denounce this form of hatred. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
Comments / 0